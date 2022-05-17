ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dear Mr Musk, stop bleating about Twitter bots and get on with it

By Nils Pratley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29h9jL_0fhKdDTB00
Elon Musk's Twitter profile Photograph: Dado Ruvić/Reuters

You’re on the hook, Elon, so stop bleating about bots and cease speculating about a lower takeover price. When we agreed a bid at $54.20 a share, in cash, you waived your right to conduct due diligence. Look busy and use your best efforts to get the deal over the line, as you’re legally obliged to do.

That wasn’t exactly the tone of the board of Twitter’s statement on Tuesday about how it is “committed to completing the transaction on the agreed price and terms”, but may as well have been. After days of diverting comments by Elon Musk, Twitter is trying to bring the script back to basics. A $44bn (£35bn) deal has been agreed and a bidder can’t speculate about putting it “on hold” while he takes another look under the bonnet.

On the pure rights and wrongs of the standoff, sympathy lies entirely with Twitter. Once takeover terms have been agreed, it shouldn’t matter if the ratio of worthless bots – or fake accounts – on the social media site is under 5% (as the company says) or a multiple of that figure. Musk had his chance to demand proof of 5% before he entered a binding contract, but didn’t take it. Since one of his big pre-bid boasts was about how he would weed out spam content and restore Twitter to real users, he can’t claim he was unaware of the debate around the accuracy of Twitter’s measurement system. His behaviour is disgraceful.

Related: What are Elon Musk’s options in the Twitter takeover deal?

It may also be effective, however. Twitter’s board will find itself with a choice of only two unattractive options if Musk says he’s only prepared to proceed at a lower bid price. The first would be to refuse to play ball and ask the courts to enforce the takeover agreement. That path involves a long battle and, almost certainly, another whack to a share price that has already collapsed to its pre-bid level around the $37 mark. The second option would be to roll over and negotiate.

The guess here is that Twitter’s board would accept the humiliation of renegotiation, mutter a few words about market volatility and dress up a U-turn as an act of pragmatism. There’d still be no guarantee of securing terms, of course. But, as Neil Campling, head of technology research at Mirabaud says, no new bidder is about to turn up to save the day and “Musk knows he holds all the cards in this game of poker”.

One rather hopes, though, that Twitter’s board tries to tough it out. Musk’s tactics look increasingly like a cynical ploy to enfeeble his target before moving in for the kill. We can enjoy the sport – and Twitter’s board can probably be blamed for being naive – but the simple principle at the heart of this saga is still worth defending. Bidders should honour their promises.

The Vodafone challenge is to land deals, fast

The sense that Vodafone is a big beast that moves terribly slowly won’t shift as long as the chief executive, Nick Read, offers end-of-year summaries as dull as this: “Our near-term operational and portfolio priorities remain unchanged from those communicated six months ago,” he declared alongside full-year numbers. Pulses did not race.

To be fair to Read, the operational numbers within Vodafone’s “adjusted” earnings of €15.2bn, up 5%, were OK. Profit margins were the best since 2009. In the UK the rate of churn – the ratio of departing customers – was the lowest ever. The only real blemish was Germany, where the operation seems to have been slow to adapt to a regulatory tweak.

Related: Price hike fears as Ofcom softens stance on mobile firm mergers

But the investor focus these days is concentrated on those “portfolio priorities”, meaning deal-making to make Vodafone’s empire simpler and to capitalise on the telecoms consolidation wave in Europe. On that front, Read reported “live opportunities in a number of markets”, but investors had assumed as much already. The challenge is landing an opportunity.

Competition regulators prowl the corporate dancefloor, so nobody can pretend deal-doing is easy, but Read must know he is under increasing pressure to deliver some form of shake-up in the next 12 months. A combo with Three in the UK is an obvious possibility, but the list of ideas runs through Spain, Italy, Portugal and possibly the Netherlands.

The arrival of Emirates Telecommunications Group as a near-10% shareholder probably doesn’t turn up the heat immediately since the UAE-based group’s public position (for now) is sweetly supportive. But the other 90% of investors also matter. They’ve bought the thesis that there’s value to be unlocked at Vodafone but a becalmed share price remained stubbornly becalmed.

Comments / 3

Related
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get On With It#Vodafone#Spam#Reuters
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal Off Unless Company Shows Proof Of Fake Account Data; Stock Falls Some More

Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk said overnight that his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter can’t move ahead unless the company backs up statements about the number of fake accounts on the platform, which the company has put at under 5%. It’s something he’s been picking at for days but made explicit in a tweet early Tuesday as some estimates put the number of spam accounts at 20%. “20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Why do petrol and diesel prices keep climbing when oil has fallen?

The invasion of Ukraine has upended already-turbulent energy markets and now diesel has hit record highs of 180p a litre – 36% up on January 2020, before the pandemic. EU diplomats are aiming to agree an approach to phasing out Russian oil this month, threatening further disruption which could push diesel and petrol prices even higher. But, against this backdrop, oil prices have actually fallen from their peaks in March in the early weeks of the war. Here’s why those falls are not feeding through to the pumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

280K+
Followers
71K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy