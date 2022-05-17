ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Evelyn C. Sylvia, 72

Inquirer and Mirror
 2 days ago

Evelyn C. Sylvia, 72, of...

www.ack.net

Inquirer and Mirror

Cynthia L. Freeman, 79

Cynthia L. Freeman, 79, of Brookline and Nantucket, died Monday, May 9, 2022 at home. Services will be held at a later date.
NANTUCKET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rescuers save seven dolphins stranded off Cape Cod

Seven dolphins were released into deeper water after getting stranded off the coast of Cape Cod. Initial reports to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) suggested at least three dolphins were stuck in the shallow gut of the Herring River in Wellfleet. The IFAW says the town is a common spot for mass stranding events due to its shape as a “hook within a hook” of Cape Cod’s shoreline and because of large tidal fluctuations in Cape Cod Bay.
WELLFLEET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Nantucket Shipwreck & Lifesaving Museum opens for the season May 27

(May 16, 2022) The Egan Maritime Institute’s Shipwreck & Lifesaving Museum will open for the season Friday, May 27. This year’s featured exhibition, "Gallant Guardians: The Nantucket Lightships," spotlights the second in a series honoring and describing the organizations that came together in 1915 to form the U.S. Coast Guard.
NANTUCKET, MA
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
Nantucket, MA
Obituaries
Boston Globe

Your Second Home/Summer: 5 things to know before you purchase a waterfront home

Thinking of buying a waterfront home? Whether your new place fronts an ocean, bay, lake, canal, or creek, it will come with issues and challenges different from inland homes — and they start even before you close. You’ll need additional inspections, additional insurance, and you’ll have additional maintenance obligations to keep your home in shipshape condition. And even if you do everything right, expect the unexpected.
BOSTON, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Former Nantucket sculptor’s work on display at Cahoon Museum next month

(May 16, 2022) An exhibition of basswood carvings by sculptor Mark Perry will open at the Cahoon Museum of American Art in Cotuit June 22. As a self-taught artist, Perry’s carvings reflect his passion for American folk art, and he was initially inspired to carve in wood when he saw a 19th century scrimshaw pie crimper in a book.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Young Playwrights Workshop

Each year, a group of Nantucket High School students assemble for multiple sessions to create 10-minute plays for staged readings by a range of actors. Nantucket Young Playwrights is mentored by program founder and filmmaker Jay Craven. For more information or to sign up, e-mail jcraven1590@gmail.com.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Boys lacrosse cruises past Dennis-Yarmouth

(May 16, 2022) After a slow start, the boys lacrosse team settled in and eventually cruised to an 18-4 win over Dennis-Yarmouth on the road Monday. The score was tied 2-2 after the first quarter before Nantucket (5-6) found its offense and clamped down on defense to the tune of an 8-0 second quarter before resting some of its starters in the second half.
NANTUCKET, MA
falmouthvisitor.com

A Dog-Friendly Adventure to Falmouth

Don’t miss you out on your Cape Cod vacation this season because you are unsure about what to do with your beloved furry friend while you are away. Include all of your loved ones on your adventure, even the ones on four legs!. Falmouth Dog-Friendly Outdoor Activities. Falmouth Hiking...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

JetBlue, Southern Airways Express Service Returning to Cape Cod

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Gateway Airport will once again be featuring service with JetBlue and Southern Airways Express. Southern Airways Express will be providing flights to Nantucket Memorial Airport and T.F. Green International Airport in Providence, Rhode Island. Four roundtrip flights between Hyannis and Nantucket with Southern Airways...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Nantucket Wine & Food Festival

Five days of wine and food events, including grand tastings, wine dinners and more, at various locations around town, and headquartered at the White Elephant hotel. Click here for more information.
NANTUCKET, MA
nshoremag.com

11 Great Burgers to Try North of Boston

Many states and restaurants claim to be the birthplace of the hamburger. However, we believe the exact origins are less important than the results: Flavorful meat patties sandwiched inside a soft roll, with an almost endless array of possible toppings. From the simplest burger at a cookout to an over-the-top creation at a specialty restaurant, burgers come in varieties to suit ever taste and temperament.
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
vanyaland.com

Michael Gill to be remembered at a celebration of his life in Cambridge

The Boston music scene is still reeling from the sudden and unexpected death of Michael Gill, who died on May 6 of natural causes at the age of 45. Now his massive circle of friends, collaborators, and acquaintances are coming together to honor the beloved filmmaker, videographer, musician and ally to everyone he ever met with a gathering in Cambridge.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
yesterdaysisland.com

Forged in a Nantucket Fire

Nantucket is a place where, in more ways than one, time seems to stand still. Ageless architecture, timeless tradition, and untouched landscapes make this island unique in so many wonderful ways. Modern technology makes better the life of every person, and, though that is an undeniable reality, there’s certainly something to be said for doing things the old way.
NANTUCKET, MA
nbcboston.com

Common Craft Opens at the Burlington Mall

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A unique multi-concept dining and drinking spot has come to the northern suburbs. According to an Instagram post, Common Craft soft-opens Wednesday at the Burlington Mall, and as mentioned in an earlier article, it has multiple rooms, including ones for Idle Hands, which is set up as a traditional German biergarten, Hermit Thrush, with a selection of sour beers from its taproom, Deacon Giles Distillery, which has a speakeasy concept and a craft cocktail menu, and the Élevage Wine Room, which features boutique wine producers from around the globe.
BURLINGTON, MA
Barnstable Patriot

Financing provided for housing going up at former Hyannis nursing home site

The state's economic development agency has partnered with BankFive to provide nearly $12 million in loan financing to developers who plan to build a 53-unit mixed-income apartment complex in Hyannis. Standard Holdings plans to build Residence at 850, at 850 Falmouth Road, according to MassDevelopment. The three-story complex will feature...
REAL ESTATE
Inquirer and Mirror

Cooking with wine during wine-festival weekend

“Wine makes daily living easier, less hurried, with fewer tensions and more tolerance.”. (May 19, 2022) Like most of my fellow Americans, I’ve long been taught that Benjamin Franklin is to be historically regarded as one of our country’s most esteemed founding fathers. I did not realize until recently, however, that I should also admire his attitude toward drinking wine.
NANTUCKET, MA
whdh.com

Mass. home prices set more records in April

So many people are fighting for the precious few homes for sale in Massachusetts that the intense competition in April propelled the median sale prices of both single-family houses and condos to new record heights, real estate market watchers at The Warren Group said Tuesday. “The median single-family home price...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Inquirer and Mirror

Sandwich beats softball 15-10

(May 18, 2022) The softball team hit the ball well at times but Sandwich was up to the task defensively Wednesday as the Whalers dropped their third straight game, falling 15-10 at home. Nantucket (4-7) answered the Blue Knights’ three first-inning runs and tied the game in the opening frame...
SANDWICH, MA

