Evelyn C. Sylvia, 72

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A unique multi-concept dining and drinking spot has come to the northern suburbs. According to an Instagram post, Common Craft soft-opens Wednesday at the Burlington Mall, and as mentioned in an earlier article, it has multiple rooms, including ones for Idle Hands, which is set up as a traditional German biergarten, Hermit Thrush, with a selection of sour beers from its taproom, Deacon Giles Distillery, which has a speakeasy concept and a craft cocktail menu, and the Élevage Wine Room, which features boutique wine producers from around the globe.

BURLINGTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO