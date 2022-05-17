ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sections Of The Berlin Wall Are Now Part Of The Street Art Alive Exhibit

By Sophie Len
 5 days ago

In April The LUME launched their Street Art Alive exhibit that features 200 artists from all around the world. They have now announced that eight original pieces of the Berlin Wall are currently on display as part of their multi-sensory experience.

The Berlin Wall is a significant part of history, and the art upon the wall was used as a form of rebellion and expression. L.A.’s very own graffiti artist Kelly “RISK” Graval was commissioned by THE LUME to add his own personal touch to two sets of the wall. His “Anarch to Monarchy” prominently displays the Buddha surrounded by vibrant colors and gorgeous butterflies.

“I wanted to do something bright and positive. The colors I use in my murals come from two sources. They reflect the old Krylon “California Colors” spray paint line that I used doing Graffiti in L.A. many years ago,” said Risk. “When I was doing graffiti I lived a life of Anarchy. My life was doing graffiti at night, punk rock and Venice Beach. Over the years, I have transformed into fine art. I have four daughters and my life is positive. The Butterflies reflect that. So, I went from ‘Anarch to Monarch.'”

He hopes through this artwork, he can inspire hope and peace for everyone.

“It was an honor to paint on a section of the Berlin Wall. The importance and history of the wall is something everyone should know and appreciate.” added Risk. “As an artist, I am not overtly political in my work. I prefer more subtle social commentary. My approach to painting on these sections of the wall was to do something colorful, bright and hopeful. With everything going on in the world and the historic importance of the Berlin Wall, I wanted to paint something that gave people hope for a bright future.”

You can watch an incredible time-lapse of Risk’s process below. To learn more about the Street Art Alive exhibit and how to visit, visit their site .

Location: 1933 S. Broadway Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007

