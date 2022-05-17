ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

REPORT: Chase that started in Rockmart ends in Cedartown overnight, one in custody

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10G0iI_0fhKZ7KE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgTMT_0fhKZ7KE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emU6H_0fhKZ7KE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PrLyy_0fhKZ7KE00

A late night chase on Monday that began when the Rockmart Police Department tried to pull over a vehicle ended in Cedartown with spike strips being used to stop the driver, according local police.

Vincent Keith Sweeting, 41, of 3279 Meadow Point Drive, Snellville, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and remained in jail today without bond set on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after he refused to stop for Rockmart Police in a traffic stop on Monday, May 16 around 11:30 p.m. at Highway 278 and Industrial Drive for failure to yield.

Per additional reports from Polk County Police, Sweeting instead fled in a Kia Sedona further westward on Highway 278, making it all the way to Cedartown at Hwy. 278 and Lindsey Chapel Road when county officers deployed spike strips and popped all four tires.

The Sedona came to a stop near Cedartown High School, and Sweeting was taken into custody by Rockmart Police officers without further incident.

The charges with which Sweeting was booked into the Polk County Jail might shed some light onto the reason he ran from police. He faces two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, and misdemeanor charges involved in the chase that included following too closely, failure to yield, failure to use signal, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, driving in divided highway, controlled access roadways, and emergency lanes, driving on wrong side of roadway, improper lane change/usage, obstruction of law enforcement officers and obscuring tag frame or tinted covers prohibited.

Polk County Police did add in a Facebook posting about the chase overnight that “It’s also pretty rare to hit all four tires with spike strips in case you didn’t know.”

In a report filed by PCPD after the incident, the officer noted having to replace 18 of the spikes on the strip after the incident was over.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qgrq3_0fhKZ7KE00

Comments / 1

Related
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, May 21st

Rachael Elrod, age 31 of Gadsden – Failure to Appear on three pior accounts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance;. Audrey Welden, age 31 (No Address Listed) – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle;. and. Justin Harvey, age 27 of Cartersville, Georgia – Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedartown, GA
Cedartown, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Rockmart, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Snellville, GA
Rockmart, GA
Crime & Safety
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, May 20th

Jennifer Echols, age 35 of Aragon, Georgia – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Justin Jeanette, 38 of Piedmont – Alias Writ of Arrest;. Tyler Coleman, age 29 of Centre – Failure to Appear on a prior Drivers License Violation;. and. James Bostick, age 49...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Man Charged with Public Indecency in Rome

A Cherokee County (Alabama) man was jailed in northwest Georgia after he allegedly “exposed” himself at a Walmart store. Garbiel Lance Moore, age 31 of Cedar Bluff, was arrested around 8:00pm Thursday at the West Rome Walmart and charged with Public Indecency – after exposing himself, and reportedly wearing a sexual device in public.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Chase#Rockmart Police#Kia#Cedartown High School
hometownheadlines.com

CrimeWatch: Arrests in Northwest Georgia plus fire reports brought to you by Big Dan’s Car Wash. Gordon sheriff honors Lindale woman who found lost Plainville child.

About this page: Updates from the Floyd County Jail three times a day: 4 and 8 a.m., and 8 p.m The latest each day from the Bartow County Jail. Reports from the Polk County Jail (weekdays). Updates from Cartersville Police and Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services. Plus: Safety, crime-fighting tips.
LINDALE, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange man arrested on burglary and obstruction charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, around 9:35 a.m., LaGrange Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a 911 call concerning a burglary at a residence located at 1304 Juniper St. in LaGrange, Georgia. With assistance from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, LaGrange Patrol Officers responded to the area and found the suspect, who attempted to […]
LAGRANGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wbhfradio.org

A high-speed chase originating in Bartow ends with fatality in Gordon County.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at approximately 7:08 p.m., Bartow County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a gray Nissan Titan along Highway 53 traveling east in Gordon County. According to Georgia State Patrol reports, a Bartow County Deputy utilized the PIT maneuver to end the pursuit. The Nissan Titan, driven by Joshua T. Eaker, began to rotate counterclockwise and traveled off the north edge of the roadway and into a ditch at a very high rate of speed. The Nissan Titan struck an ATV which was traveling west in the ditch. The ATV’s operator, 48-year-old Dustin Cody Thomas of Calhoun, was fatally injured. After striking Thomas, the Nissan Titan came to a final rest, partially blocking the highway’s westbound lane. Eaker was booked into the Bartow County Jail and charged with one count of felony assault. No Troopers or Deputies were injured during this crash.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
Forsyth County News

Man arraigned on simple battery charge for allegedly touching toddler inappropriately at Dawsonville Walmart

A Dawsonville man has been arraigned on one misdemeanor simple battery charge after allegedly inappropriately touching a toddler at the Dawsonville Walmart in November. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Manuel Morales-Tzaj, 47, the evening of Nov. 13, following an incident at the Dawsonville Walmart. Morales-Tzaj’s warrant, and indictment...
DAWSONVILLE, GA
Calhoun Journal

Arrest Made in Fatal Piedmont Crash

Piedmont, AL – As an update to our original article the Piedmont Police Department has released the following update: On May 20, 2022 at approximately 4:46pm the Piedmont Police Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash involving a white F250 Super duty truck hitting a vehicle, pedestrian on a bicycle, and then crashed into Noble Bank […]
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, May 18th

Susan Hinson, age 51 of Rome, Georgia – Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (two counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Promoting Prison Contraband 3rd Degree;. James Smith, age 46 of Centre – Theft by Deception 2nd Degree. and. Reagan Johnson,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Polk Today

Polk Today

3K+
Followers
911
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy