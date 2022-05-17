REPORT: Chase that started in Rockmart ends in Cedartown overnight, one in custody

A late night chase on Monday that began when the Rockmart Police Department tried to pull over a vehicle ended in Cedartown with spike strips being used to stop the driver, according local police.

Vincent Keith Sweeting, 41, of 3279 Meadow Point Drive, Snellville, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and remained in jail today without bond set on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after he refused to stop for Rockmart Police in a traffic stop on Monday, May 16 around 11:30 p.m. at Highway 278 and Industrial Drive for failure to yield.

Per additional reports from Polk County Police, Sweeting instead fled in a Kia Sedona further westward on Highway 278, making it all the way to Cedartown at Hwy. 278 and Lindsey Chapel Road when county officers deployed spike strips and popped all four tires.

The Sedona came to a stop near Cedartown High School, and Sweeting was taken into custody by Rockmart Police officers without further incident.

The charges with which Sweeting was booked into the Polk County Jail might shed some light onto the reason he ran from police. He faces two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, and misdemeanor charges involved in the chase that included following too closely, failure to yield, failure to use signal, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, driving in divided highway, controlled access roadways, and emergency lanes, driving on wrong side of roadway, improper lane change/usage, obstruction of law enforcement officers and obscuring tag frame or tinted covers prohibited.

Polk County Police did add in a Facebook posting about the chase overnight that “It’s also pretty rare to hit all four tires with spike strips in case you didn’t know.”

In a report filed by PCPD after the incident, the officer noted having to replace 18 of the spikes on the strip after the incident was over.







