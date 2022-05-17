Wreck on Piedmont Hwy. sends one to the hospital

A wreck this morning sent a woman airlifted to the hospital and saw two vehicles totaled on Piedmont Highway west of Cedartown.

Polk County Police responded to a wreck on Piedmont Highway (Hwy. 278 West) near Berry Road around 7:30 a.m.









Per Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd, a 2009 Toyota Camry was reported to have pulled out of Berry Road onto Piedmont Hwy in front of a 2015 Honda Crosstour in the morning wreck.

Police were able to determine after the wreck that the driver of the Crosstour did attempt to avoid contact with the Camry, but was unable to do so and struck the vehicle as it was pulling out onto Piedmont Highway from Berry Road.

The woman who was behind the wheel of the Toyota Camry was seriously injured, and airlifted to an area hospital per Dodd. Her immediate condition was unknown at this time.

The teen driver of the Honda was uninjured in the wreck.

Polk County Police is contuining to investigate the incident and charges may be forthcoming.