ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Treats for the whole family: Check out the 22 best bakeries in Pittsburgh

By Michael Machosky
kidsburgh.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article first appeared at NEXTpittsburgh.com, a media partner of Kidsburgh. Sign up here for NEXTpittsburgh’s free newsletter filled with all the latest news about the people driving change in our city and the innovative and cool things happening here. Photo above of French pastry from La Gourmandine by Brian...

www.kidsburgh.org

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Restaurant News: Stagioni to Close

More bad news for Pittsburgh restaurant-goers. Stagioni, Stephen Felder and Carla DelSignore’s beloved South Side eatery, will close at the end of June. “It wasn’t COVID related. We did a good job dealing with the situation and felt like we were chameleons reacting to everything that got put into play and the obstacles in front of us. We kept our staff safe. We did outdoor events with our neighbors Acacia. Our customers supported us with takeaway. We made it through a lot of hard times and felt positive about how we did it,” DelSignore says.
Travel Maven

6 Hidden Places to Explore in Pittsburgh

There's so much to see and do here in Pittsburgh, from chowing down on Potato Patch fries, to touring the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, there's certainly no shortage of cool places to explore. Alternatively, there are dozens of lesser-known, hidden gems to check out around the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: May 20-22

We’ve made it to the weekend. It’s going to be hot. Here are some ways to spend it. Saturday’s weather forecast is a high temperature in the 90s. It’s the perfect temperature for opening day at Sandcastle water park in West Homestead. For the first time, the park will be open before Memorial Day. It was given a facelift in the offseason.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Black Forge Coffee to close Allentown coffee shop

After nearly seven years slinging coffee in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood, the heavy metal-themed coffee shop Black Forge Coffee is closing down its original store. According to a Facebook post, Black Forge Allentown will have limited hours starting on May 23, and June 30 will be the final day of business for the coffee shop housed next to the Pittsburgh Police station on Arlington Avenue in Allentown.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Sewickley, PA
City
Brookline, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Shadyside, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Aspinwall, PA
City
Greensburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Hershey, PA
City
Hazelwood, PA
City
Monroeville, PA
City
Lawrenceville, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wolf & Whisk bakery opens in Greensburg’s Trendy Bunny shop

One of Kelsey Blahovec’s first cookie batches came out “in the form of edible concrete.” That’s what happens when you add a cup of baking soda instead of a teaspoon. It didn’t chase her out of the kitchen, though. She doubled down on her baking efforts and now is the owner of Wolf & Whisk Baked Goods, with counter space inside The Trendy Bunny Studio in downtown Greensburg.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ghost towns dot Western Pa., Pittsburgh landscape and history

When Ron Ross was 8, he used to climb up a hill overlooking his family’s Westmoreland County farm and watch houses being moved from the small village of Cokeville. “It was like watching a ballgame,” said Ross, 78, of Blairsville, who lived in a 13-room, three-story farmhouse. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Live! Casino Pittsburgh holding rodeo, concert event

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Live! Casino Pittsburgh, located in Westmoreland County, is feeling bullish about kicking off its summer series of outdoor events — literally. The casino’s Pro “Bulls and Barrels” Rodeo and Concert is scheduled to be held on June 4-5. The event will feature professional bull riding, barrel racing, trick ropers and rodeo clowns. Rodeo shows will be held from 3-6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, as well as a live concert on Saturday from 8-10 p.m. The Grammy-nominated country music artist David Nail is set to perform.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray: Attracting birds to your yard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I love attracting birds to my yard.  Every time I post bird pictures or videos, someone always asks how I get the different types of birds to come into my yard.  Attracting birds is simple, but my expertise is not birds, so we should talk with an expert for tips and tricks to make your birding experience as exciting as possible.  For that expertise, we had a discussion with Rachel Handel, the communications director at the Audobon Society of Western Pennsylvania.Elizabeth: Hi Rachel! Why would you want to attract...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammie
kidsburgh.org

Hello Neighbor Annual Community Potluck

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, Hello Neighbor’s annual community potluck is back in action! We are excited to welcome families from all of our programs to eat, play, and celebrate together – in person. Our potluck will take place on Sunday, May 22 from 1-4pm at the Seneca Shelter at Settler’s Cabin Park. Join us for an afternoon full of food, outdoor fun, and spending time with friends including your newest neighbors, refugee and immigrant families new to Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

National Aviary reopens eagle habitats, move Kodiak into updated home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's favorite and most famous Steller's Sea Eagle now has an improved home! The National Aviary announced that Kodiak, along with their bald eagles, Flinn and Independence, had their habitats reopened to visitors following extensive renovations. Kodiak, Flinn and Independence now call the habitat home. Both are located in the Charity Randall Foundation Eagle Hall and were designed to keep the birds comfortable by making it similar to their natural habitats. "Each of the more than 500 birds at the National Aviary is special to us, and it is a privilege to care for them. We know...
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

‘Driven’ to Make the Best Pizza

Jake Stewart utilizes his experience, top ingredients, and scratch cooking to create high quality Detroit-style pizza. Detroit-style pizza has been a hot trend in Pittsburgh for a few years now with several restaurants being especially well known for them. Since opening in September of 2021, Driven PGH Restaurant at Federal Galley at North Side’s Nova Place has joined that group.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

The Spinners and Fifth Dimension at the Palace; The Other Arts Festival on Walnut Continues Today (Sun., 5/22/22)

1) The Spinners, a male vocal and dance group who originated in the suburbs of Detroit, enjoyed considerable success in the ’70s with top 10 hits including “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “The Rubber Band Man,” (If they were from Pittsburgh it would be “The Gum Band Man”) and “I’ll Be Around.” In ’74, they teamed up with Dionne Warwick to produce the number one smash hit “Then Came You.” During the 1960s The Spinners were with Motown before switching to the Atlantic label in the ’70s. The Spinners still tour regularly and have one original Spinner remaining—Henry Fambrough, who has been in the band since its formation in 1954. That’s a lot of R&B. The group’s latest LP release release is 2021’s, Round the Block and Back Again. Sharing the spotlight for the concert is the pop vocal group The Fifth Dimension. They sure were performing at a few more dimensions between 1967 and 1973 when they charted 20 Top 40 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100. These included “Up, Up and Away,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and the mega hit “Medley: Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)” from the Broadway show Hair. Florence LaRue is the one remaining original member. The songs are so great and it’s fantastic to hear them live. 3 p.m. Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. (M.V., R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Chocolate Cakes#White Chocolate#Bakery#Food Drink#Nextpittsburgh Com#Kidsburgh#French
daystech.org

Three Pittsburgh-area farms for when you want to just vibe with animals | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh

It can be an understatement to say that life has been fairly laborious for many individuals currently. As the pandemic continues, the world appears to be in a continuing state of disarray. Sometimes, what you want is a bit self-care. Sometimes, what you want is to have a look at cute child animals at a local-ish farm. Here are three farms to go to simply exterior of Pittsburgh if you wish to go be at peace with pigs, cows, and little child goats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Page’s Ice Cream Shop Unveils New Treats in Time For Summer

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. And ice cream is just what you’ll get at Page’s on the South Side. The popular ice cream shop is adding another round of goodies to its menu, accompanying its famous Yinzer Sundae, both traditional and dairy-free soft serve and more. They’re called Page’s Pops, and they come in eight varieties — all named for different employees and the niece of the shop’s owner, Maggie Page-Prusia.
WEST HOMESTEAD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Longtime Pitcairn funeral home merges with nearby family-owned business

In Pitcairn, the funeral home founded by Thomas Pearce had been a community fixture since 1929. For the majority of that time, Chuck Bruna was a fixture at the business. “I started here when I was a senior in high school, in 1962,” he said, his voice resonating with the pride of spending six decades on the job.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from Fox Chapel, Sharpsburg

A longtime tradition of honoring veterans and celebrating America is returning to Aspinwall. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Memorial Day parade and service is scheduled for May 30. Festivities begin with a ceremony at 11 a.m. outside the American Legion Post 77 along Commercial Avenue. Mayor Joseph Noro will...
SHARPSBURG, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Final tour of popular guitar exhibition stops at Carnegie Science Center

Cleveland might have the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but Pittsburgh will give its rival city a run for its money with a new musical exhibition at the Carnegie Science Center. Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World is described as being “packed with STEAM-based elements taking visitors through the science of sound and music with nearly 100 rare, antique, and unique guitars and a dozen hands-on interactives.” Opening Fri., May 20 and running through Oct. 30, the traveling show also gives museum visitors the chance to play a few chords on the world’s largest, playable electric guitar.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy