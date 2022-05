"Commitment is defined as a willingness to give your time and energy to something that you believe in, or a promise or firm decision to do something." I have come to learn that in order to actually be successful, one needs to move from the sphere of interest into the sphere of commitment. Interest is all about curiosity, admiration and fascination. Commitment on the other hand is about engagement and actual dedication to a particular course of action. Desire and interest only give you a VIP seat to watch and admire people who are truly successful.

