These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In 2022

By Sarah Tate
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

North Carolina has no shortage of amazing communities, both big and small, that many are proud to call home. But how do they measure up to other cities around the country?

U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metropolitan areas around the U.S. to determine which areas are the best places to live in 2022, using data such as quality of life, job market and desirability. Eight cities in the Tar Heel State made the list, with two even cracking the Top 10 overall.

These North Carolina cities are among the best places to live in the country:

  • No. 6: Raleigh & Durham
  • No. 30: Charlotte
  • No. 31: Hickory
  • No. 46: Asheville
  • No. 56: Winston-Salem
  • No. 90: Greensboro
  • No. 143: Fayetteville

Coming in sixth overall, Raleigh & Durham were named the best places to live in the state and among the best in the entire country. With an overall score of 6.7, the two cities were recognized for their strong job growth and high quality of life as well as its "strong sense of community."

These are the Top 10 best places to live, according to the list:

  1. Huntsville, Alabama
  2. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  3. Green Bay, Wisconsin
  4. Boulder, Colorado
  5. San Jose, California
  6. Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina
  7. Fayetteville, Arkansas
  8. Portland, Maine
  9. Sarasota, Florida
  10. San Francisco, California

Check out the full list here to see the best places to live in the country.

WRAL News

House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Raleigh, Fayetteville, Benson in next few days: Order by noon May 19

House of Raeford is hosting fresh bulk chicken sales in multiple area towns including chicken thighs, drumsticks, party wings, chicken sausage and more. For the Benson and Fayetteville sales this weekend, order by May 19 at noon. For the Raleigh sale on May 25, order by May 23 at noon. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website.
BENSON, NC
carolinajournal.com

Raleigh Democrat’s bill would ban dogs from back of N.C. pickup trucks

A Democratic state representative from Raleigh proposes a statewide ban on transporting dogs in open vehicle beds and cargo areas. Violation of the new law would carry a $25 penalty. You could be fined for transporting your dog in the back of your pickup truck in North Carolina, under a...
RALEIGH, NC
