David Wade Mickel

James Hutson “Pee Wee” Rowe, III, age 80, of Steele City, FL, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. Pee Wee was born February 3, 1942 in Kynesville, FL to the late Clower “Dutch” Rowe and Allie S. (Fennell) Rowe. Pee Wee went to the Kynesville School before beginning his career in construction. He previously worked at Gulf Asphalt before opening his own business, Triangle Construction Road Building, that he operated for 32 years in Panama City, Florida. Pee Wee was a dedicated member of the Masonic Lodge 206 and enjoyed his time with his fellow Masons. He also enjoyed working and spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

COTTONDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO