Greenwood, FL

David Wade Mickel

By Jackson County TIMES
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Wade Mickel, 59, of Greenwood, Florida died...

Mrs. Kathy Virginia Wyatt

Mrs. Kathy Virginia Wyatt passed away after battling a long illness. She has passed on to Heaven to join her parents and six siblings in Christ. She was survived by her husband, Roger Wyatt age 63 of Sneads, Florida; her three children: Jennifer Michelle Wyatt age 41 of Sneads, Florida, Heather Dawn Wyatt age 39 of Sneads, Florida and Ethan Wade Wyatt age 28 of Sneads Florida; and her three grandchildren: Zoey Iasabella Faith Wyatt age 7, Gracie Lilyaunna Michelle Wyatt age 3 and Remi Anastasia Kathy Wyatt age 3 of Sneads Florida.
SNEADS, FL
Sharon Hyatt

Sharon Hyatt, age 76, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard. Arrangements will be announced by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
MARIANNA, FL
Judge Sherfield, Jr.

Our beloved Judge Sherfield, Jr. received the precious gift of life on September 13, 1950 in Panama City, Florida to the late Cleopatra Hogan and Judge Sherfield, Sr. He received his wings on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Panama City, Florida at the age of 71. Being taught the importance...
PANAMA CITY, FL
James H. “Pee Wee” Rowe

James Hutson “Pee Wee” Rowe, III, age 80, of Steele City, FL, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. Pee Wee was born February 3, 1942 in Kynesville, FL to the late Clower “Dutch” Rowe and Allie S. (Fennell) Rowe. Pee Wee went to the Kynesville School before beginning his career in construction. He previously worked at Gulf Asphalt before opening his own business, Triangle Construction Road Building, that he operated for 32 years in Panama City, Florida. Pee Wee was a dedicated member of the Masonic Lodge 206 and enjoyed his time with his fellow Masons. He also enjoyed working and spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
COTTONDALE, FL
Legals May 19, 2022

The School Board of Jackson County, Florida, gives notice of its intent to adopt / amend / repeal Board Policies. A link to the proposed policies can be found at www.jcsb.org. A list of policies to be repealed can be found at https://jackson.ic-board.com/ at the “Policies and Regs” tab. Hard copies of the proposed policies and the policies to be repealed can be reviewed at the Jackson County School Board Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

