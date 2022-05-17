Where to Watch ‘Morbius’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Marvel’s antihero twist on the classic blood-sucker theme is arriving in home theaters. After bringing in more than $126 million globally at the box office , Morbius is now available to buy online as a digital download in HD and Ultra HD.

Based on the Marvel comics created by Roy Thomas, Morbius stars Oscar winner Jared Leto as the “Living Vampire” Dr. Michael Morbius, who suffers from a rare blood disorder and develops a cure from the DNA of vampire bats. The serum treatment unleashes bat-like superhero powers in Morbius, who must also contend with a thirst for human blood as a side effect.

The Daniel Espinosa-directed film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson. Below, keep reading to find out how to watch Morbius online and where to buy the movie at special pre-order pricing.

How to Watch Morbius Online

Morbius is available to own on digital starting today in HD and Ultra HD for $20 on Amazon Prime Video , Google Play , iTunes and Vudu . The digital film will include bonus materials such as outtakes and bloopers; featurettes on the stunt team, visual effects and more; and “nocturnal easter eggs.”

Thanks to an exclusive first pay window licensing deal , Morbius will be available to stream on Netflix after the home entertainment window. After that, the movie will be available on Disney+ as part of a pay two window deal between Sony and Disney. Streaming release dates for Morbius has yet to be announced.

Buy: ‘Morbius’ in Ultra HD $19.99

Where to Buy Morbius on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital

If you prefer to own a hard copy of the Marvel film, Morbius will be released June 14 on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD. The DVD only includes the “Defining the Antihero” and stunt team featurettes, while the Blu-ray and 4K UHD options will come with all of the bonus materials; all will include the digital version.

You can pre-order the DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD discs (reg. $31 to $46) on Amazon for about 40 percent off for a limited time. Best Buy will offer Morbius in a special Steelbook edition ($35), and Target will release a fan art edition ($25) that includes collectible cards.

Morbius HD Digital Download on Amazon Prime Video

Morbius DVD

Buy: ‘Morbius’ DVD (reg. $39) $22.96

Morbius Standard Edition 4K UHD Blu-ray

Buy: ‘Morbius’ 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (reg. $46) $27.96

Morbius Blu-ray DVD at Amazon

Buy: ‘Morbius’ DVD (reg. $31) $17.96

Morbius Fan Art Edition 4K UHD Blu-ray (Target Exclusive)

'Morbius' Fan Art Edition 4K UHD Blu-ray



$25





Buy now

Morbius Steelbook Edition 4K UHD Blu-ray (Best Buy Exclusive)

'Morbius' Steelbook Edition 4K UHD Blu-ray



$35





Buy now

Click here to read the full article.