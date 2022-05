The UFC bantamweight title rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes has an official date and venue. The promotion announced on Saturday that Pena vs. Nunes 2 will headline UFC 277 at American Airlines Arena in Dallas on July 30. A previously reported interim flyweight title tilt pitting Brandon Moreno against Kai Kara France was confirmed as the card’s co-main event.

