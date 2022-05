The injuries kept mounting up in Saturday’s Game 3 between the Celtics and the Heat. Celtics star Jayson Tatum was the third player to suffer an injury during the game. Tatum appeared to hurt his right shoulder in the fourth quarter when Heat guard Victor Oladipo stripped the ball away from him. Tatum reached to try and get the ball back, but suffered an injury there, prohibiting him from doing so. Tatum remained on the ground as play continued. Jaylen Brown got a block on the defensive end and completed a 3-point play after getting fouled on a shot. The foul allowed Tatum to leave the game.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO