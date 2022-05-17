ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Lays Off About 150 Employees, 2% of U.S. Workforce, Amid Revenue Slowdown

By Todd Spangler
Variety
 2 days ago
Netflix has pink-slipped about 150 staffers, mostly in the U.S., as it works to rein in costs with its top-line growth having slowed down.

The cuts come across departments and are driven by the need to reduce expenses rather than the performance of individual employees, according to the company. The layoffs represent roughly 2% of Netflix’s U.S. workforce.

“As we explained [in reporting Q1] earnings, our slowing revenue growth means we are also having to slow our cost growth as a company,” a Netflix rep said in an emailed statement. “So sadly, we are letting around 150 employees go today, mostly U.S.-based. These changes are primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially tough as none of us want to say goodbye to such great colleagues. We’re working hard to support them through this very difficult transition.”

In addition to the layoff of 150 full-time employees, Netflix is eliminating about 70 part-time jobs in its animation studio and is also cutting freelance roles in its social media and publishing group. Variety exclusively reported that Netflix has axed several animated projects , including “Wings of Fire” from executive producer Ava DuVernay; “Antiracist Baby,” a series aimed at preschoolers; and “With Kind Regards From Kindergarten.”

“A number of agency contractors have also been impacted by the news announced this morning,” the Netflix spokesperson said. “We are grateful for their contributions to Netflix.”

Netflix surprised Wall Street in the first quarter of 2022, reporting a net loss of 200,000 streaming customers — its first decline in more than a decade. And the company said it expects to drop 2 million more subscribers in Q2. The subscriber miss and weak guidance led to the biggest-ever one-day drop in Netflix’s market cap, as the company lost $54 billion in value on April 20. The stock is down 68% year-to-date.

The job cuts Tuesday come after Netflix laid off about 25 employees in its marketing group last month , including many on its Tudum fan-focused content team.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Netflix reporting having about 11,300 full-time employees globally, of which 76% (around 8,600) were located in the U.S. and Canada.

For Q1, Netflix posted revenue of $7.87 billion, which fell shy of Wall Street consensus estimates of $7.93 billion. That was up 9.8% from the year-earlier period, when the company’s 24% revenue growth was boosted by pandemic-driven gains. For the second quarter of 2021, Netflix forecast $8.05 billion in revenue, which would be up 9.7% year-over-year.

On Netflix’s Q1 earnings interview with analysts, asked about cost cuts, CFO Spencer Neumann said the company would be “responsible in terms of how we manage the business.”

“During this period of slower revenue growth, we’re going to protect our operating margins,” Neumann said, reiterating the company’s goal of maintaining an operating margin of around 20% for full-year 2022. As a result, “we’re pulling back on some of our spend growth across both content and non-content spend, but still growing our spend and still investing aggressively into that long-term opportunity.”

Last week, Netflix updated its famous corporate-culture memo , as first reported by Variety . Among the changes was this new entry in the document’s “Valued Behaviors” section: “You spend our members’ money wisely.”

Variety

Netflix Has Been Quietly Screening Movies, TV Shows Months in Advance for Subscriber Feedback (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has been getting member feedback on original content — ahead of its public release — for about a year, Variety has learned. Since May 2021, the streamer has been reaching out to small groups of subscribers with a proposition: The company is inviting them to participate in a panel to provide feedback on Netflix’s upcoming movies and TV shows before they’re released publicly. “We at Netflix are building a community of members to view and give feedback on upcoming movies and series, and we’d like to know if you’re interested in being a part...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Inks $350 Million-Plus Renewal With VFX Firm DNEG

Click here to read the full article. Netflix signed a multiyear services renewal with VFX and animation company DNEG, under which the streamer expects to spend at least $350 million with the company through 2025. The non-exclusive agreement covers the provision of visual effects and virtual production services by DNEG for Netflix series and movies through September 2025. The new deal extends and expands on a previous agreement that the companies signed in September 2020. Under the agreement, Netflix has agreed to assign projects to DNEG worth a minimum of $350 million of its services over the term, “which may be increased if...
BUSINESS
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Person
Molly Shannon
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
#U S#Employees#U S Workforce
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves to Paramount Network From Paramount+

Click here to read the full article. The “Yellowstone” spinoff series “6666” is joining the mothership show on Paramount Network. It was previously reported that the new show would air exclusively on Paramount+. It will now run on the linear network first before episodes are made available to stream on demand. A premiere date has not been set. “6666” was originally announced in February 2021 as one of several new shows on the development slate of “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The show takes place at the real 6666 ranch in Texas. It was featured in Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” with Jimmy (Jefferson...
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal ‘Cannot Move Forward’ Until Company Proves Spam, Fake Account Numbers

Click here to read the full article. In the latest turn of Elon Musk’s will-he-or-won’t-he Twitter buyout saga, the billionaire is demanding hard proof of the social network’s assertion that less than 5% of its users are fake accounts or spam bots — and he said the deal cannot “move forward” until Twitter does so. Without citing any evidence for his claim, Musk tweeted that Twitter’s base could represent “20% fake/spam accounts,” four times what the company claims, and it “could be *much* higher.” He referred to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s reply Monday to Musk’s assertion about fake/spam accounts, in which...
BUSINESS
Variety

ATTN: Acquired by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media for $100 Million

Click here to read the full article. Candle Media, the next-gen media roll-up play run by ex-Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, announced the acquisition of ATTN:, a media company that produces short-form news and topical entertainment content aimed at Gen Z and millennial audiences. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. According to a source familiar with the pact, Candle Media is paying about $100 million for ATTN: in cash and stock; the deal could be worth up to $150 million with additional earn-out provisions. The transaction is expected to close within 30 days. Candle said it will help provide capital, scale and...
BUSINESS
Variety

