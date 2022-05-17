ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film Industry Veterans Launch Ashland Hill Media Finance (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
 4 days ago

A trio of veteran film financiers and producers are launching a new venture.

Joe Simpson, Simon Williams and Jonathan Bross are teaming up on Ashland Hill Media Finance , a film and TV financing venture, backed by an alternative investment fund with assets under management of $1.85 billion. From its offices in Santa Monica and London, Ashland Hill expects to close upwards of 25 deals in the next 12 months, with plans to further expand its operations beyond the U.S. and U.K. later this year. The company will also acquire rights and package projects for its own production pipeline.

“We are the new and much-needed source of reliable, flexible and speedy financing for the film and TV markets,” Simpson said. “We help the producers, filmmakers and storytellers of the world turn their visions into reality.”

The initial slate of Ashland Hill-financed films includes: Philip Noyce’s action-thriller “Fast Charlie” starring Pierce Brosnan, Morena Baccarin and James Caan, which just wrapped principal photography in Louisiana and is represented at Cannes by Foresight Unlimited. In addition, the company has also backed the tech thriller “57 Seconds,” directed by Rusty Cundieff, starring Josh Hutcherson and Morgan Freeman, which will be represented by Highland Film Group. It is also financing Marcus Adams’ shark thriller “Deep Fear,” starring Mãdãlina Ghenea and Ed Westwick. The movie recently wrapped in Malta with Brilliant Pictures handling sales.

Williams promised that “we are experienced, efficient and we get sensible deals done on time.”

With Bross adding: “We’re constructive, creative problem-solvers who plan to build long-term relationships through trust, integrity and mutual respect. We intend to grow quickly”

As its first hire, the group tapped award-winning producer Joe Jenckes as senior vice president of production. Among his numerous credits, Jenckes is best-known for his work on the Oscar-nominated financial thriller “Margin Call.” Other credits include the Daniel Radcliffe drama “Kill Your Darlings” and Amazon Studios’s 2021 true-crime series “Between Black and Blue.”

For the past nine years, Williams served as investment director at a U.K.-based investment management company and served as executive producer on over 45 films. During his tenure he was involved in closing investments of over $750 million.

Bross has three decades of experience in private debt, film finance and film production. In 2017, he founded Argonaut Entertainment Partners in the U.S.

Simpson is a film financier and producer who, over the past three years, has managed investments in over 25 films with combined budgets exceeding $350 million. His recent credits include “Honest Thief” starring Liam Neeson and “SAS: Red Notice” starring Sam Heughan and Ruby Rose. Prior roles include a stint as vice president of strategic marketing at MGM.

Ukrainian Projects in Cannes

What Are Woody Allen, Johnny Depp and Gerard Depardieu Doing in Cannes? Inside a Problematic Pizzeria Mural

Anne Hathaway, James Gray Tear Up During Seven-Minute Emotional Cannes Standing Ovation for ‘Armageddon Time’

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

‘Armageddon Time’ Review: James Gray’s Deft 1980 Coming-of-Age Memoir Is an Old-School Liberal Message Movie in Progressive Drag

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

‘War Pony’ Review: Riley Keough Shows the Everyday Realities of Reservation Life

Lou Ferrigno to Play Cannibalistic Pig Farmer in First Creature Role Since the Hulk (EXCLUSIVE)

Zach Katz Joins FaZe Clan as President and Chief Operating Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Bob Neuwirth, Folk Figure of 1960s and Beyond, Influence on Bob Dylan and Co-Writer of ‘Mercedes Benz,’ Dies at 82

Screen Media Buys Ryan Phillippe Thriller ‘The Locksmith’ (EXCLUSIVE)

John Aylward, ‘ER’ and ‘The West Wing’ Actor, Dies at 75

Sky Studios Elstree Taps Noel Tovey as Managing Director – Global Bulletin

Cannes Goes Meta as Instagram Takes on Festival Sponsor TikTok (EXCLUSIVE)

George Miller Tells an Epic, Fantasy Love Story in ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Trailer

Mister Smith Entertainment Taps Emma Mason as Head of Marketing and Publicity

Variety and EMP, Galaxy Digital and Op3n Partner on NFTCannes Luncheon at the Hotel du Cap

