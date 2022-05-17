ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Gives Emotional Cannes Opening Night Speech: ‘The Dictator Will Lose’

By Brent Lang and Matt Donnelly
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0tx5_0fhKUWk100

Click here to read the full article.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outshone all of the stars at the Cannes Film Festival after he addressed the opening night crowd of actors and filmmakers, delivering an emotional plea on behalf of his war-torn country. Appearing via video, Zelenskyy had festival-goers dabbing their eyes.

“We continue fighting,” Zelenskyy said. “We have no choice but to continue fighting for our freedom.”

Zelenskyy’s remarks came shortly before the premiere of “Final Cut,” a wacky zombie comedy that seems far removed from the brutality on display in Ukraine after Russia’s illegal invasion. But even as Cannes returned in glamorous form after two years of a global pandemic, Zelenskyy’s passionate rallying cry served as a reminder of the political turmoil still roiling the world.

“I’m sure that the dictator will lose,” Zelenskyy said, in a pointed reference to Vladimir Putin.

“We will win in this war,” he added. “Glory to Ukraine.”

The war in Ukraine looms large over this year’s Cannes. Several films featured at the festival, such as “The Natural History of Destruction,” the latest documentary from Ukranian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa, are informed by the conflict. Cannes will also screen the final movie from Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius, a Ukraine-set documentary that the director was shooting in the city of Mariupol when he was killed in early April. Cannes has waded into the political situation in other ways, making no secret of its allegiance by banning Russians with ties to Putin’s government from the festival.

In his remarks, the Ukrainian president spoke about the responsibility of cinema in promoting values of democracy and freedom.

“Hundreds of people are dying today,” Zelenskyy said. “Is cinema going to stay quiet or is it going to stay out of it?”

He argued that movies have always played a crucial role in uniting people against authoritarianism and cruelty, reminding the crowd of the power of Charlie Chaplin’s “The Great Dictator,” a satire of Nazism that debuted before America had even entered World War II.

“The world needs a new Chaplin who will prove [to] us that cinema isn’t silent,” Zelenskyy said. “We need cinema to show that each time the ending will be on the side of freedom.”

The opening night crowd included Cannes jury members Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Trinca, Ladj Ly, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier. There were also several other power players and stars in attendance, including Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Dawn Hudson, and “American Crime Story: Versace” star Édgar Ramírez.

Zelenskyy, who came to prominence as an actor on Ukrainian TV show “Servant of the People,” playing — in a bit of life imitating art — a Ukrainian president, understands the power of media. He has also spread his message while appearing at public events such as the Grammy Awards in April.

At the Grammys, Zelenskyy told the crowd that Ukrainian artists “wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway.”

Elsa Keslassy contributed to this report.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 116

Cheryl Gatrell
2d ago

A man who begs and pleads for his people his country is a man with God's power behind him! Evil will fall and God's Glory will shine over ukrain! GLORY TO UKRAINE!🙏👍🇺🇲🇺🇦

Reply(8)
49
Let’s Move On
2d ago

Glory to God Almighty maker of heaven & earth. God’s love & power to Ukraine . Amen Blessed Ukraine u r in my heart. Very deeply.♥️🇺🇸♥️🕊🇺🇦🕊🕊🕊 Julie from Palm Bay, Florida USA

Reply(8)
62
Neanderthal Chief
1d ago

Emotional speeches are trying to rally the troops. And they make memorable footnotes in history manuals. But history is written by the winners of battles and this battle is ongoing. So far Ukraine 🇺🇦 has done a lot better than expected but militarily it is losing. It is loosing land. Infrastructure. Economic capabilities. Population. Houses. Cities are becoming unlivable. 2 thirds of its coast line is under Russian control and that is terrible if Ukraine 🇺🇦 cannot muster enough power to win its coastline back. I wish Ukrainians win but I believe the fighting has to change before Ukraine 🇺🇦 can see the light. Russians outside the milk have yet to feel any pain. Their schools are safe. Their tap water is clean. Their electricity works and their local gas ⛽️ station is selling gas cheap.

Reply(6)
10
Related
Variety

Eva Mendes on Ending Her Near 10-Year Acting Break: ‘I Won’t Do Violence’ or ‘Sexuality’

Click here to read the full article. Eva Mendes has floated a potential end to her near-decade long hiatus from acting. The actor has not starred in a feature film since a small supporting role in partner Ryan Gosling’s 2014’s directorial effort “Lost River,” although she lent her voice to a role on a 2021 episode of “Bluey” on ABC Kids. Mendes appeared on “The View” and said her potential return to acting would have specific requirements. “I have such a short list of what I will do, with four kids,” Mendes said (via Entertainment Weekly). “I mean, if it was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Chris Rock Shares Controversial Take on Depp-Heard Trial: ‘Believe All Women Except Amber Heard’

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock weighed in on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial during a recent comedy show in London (via Vanity Fair) in which he cracked the following joke: “Believe all women, believe all women except Amber Heard.” The comedian grilled Heard for allegedly defecating on Depp’s bed pillows. “What the fuck is she on?” Rock said about Heard (via Daily Mail). “She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine. She shit in his bed! Once you shit in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything. What the fuck is going on...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Russian Directors Confront Fleeing Putin’s War and Defy Calls for Russia Film Boycott

Click here to read the full article. As the war in Ukraine approaches a grim, three-month mile marker, and the Russian military continues its relentless onslaught, the harsh crackdown on domestic opposition by the Putin regime has left a beleaguered film industry pondering its next steps. Many Russian filmmakers fear they’ll have no choice but to toe the party line, or to flee a country that is increasingly being shut out of the international community. Two-time Oscar nominee Alexander Rodnyansky (“Leviathan,” “Loveless”), the Kyiv-born producer who has called Russia home for nearly three decades, left Moscow on March 1 after being...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Noomi Rapace
Person
Joachim Trier
Person
Édgar Ramírez
Person
Deepika Padukone
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Asghar Farhadi
Person
Charlie Chaplin
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#As Cannes#The Dictator#Ukrainian#Ukranian#Lithuanian
The US Sun

Russia preparing to deploy devastating ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles capable of wiping out area the size of UK

RUSSIA is preparing to deploy its devastating intercontinental ballistic missile, dubbed 'Satan 2', by this autumn, the country's military has claimed. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, revealed the Kremlin's ambitious target to launch the Sarmat ICBM only days after Russia test-launched the missile. The deadly projectile, nicknamed...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Daily Mail

Putin's troops warn Mariupol civilians they will be SHOT if they do not wear white ribbons... as Zelensky offers to exchange Russian POWs for their freedom

Vladimir Putin's troops have threatened to shoot civilians in the besieged city of Mariupol if they do not wear white ribbons on their clothes. Russia has been accused of forcing civilians to wear the white ribbons, a symbol of the Russian army, so that they become 'bait' for Ukrainian snipers - and in turn help Putin's men find out where the snipers are hidden.
MILITARY
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: Expert reveals the Russian President is showing signs of psychosis

Psychotherapist Noel McDermott has claimed that the mental toll that lockdown had on the Russian President is the reason he invaded Ukraine. He claims that Putin is suffering from psychosis and paranoia. Putin may have psychosis. Noel McDermott has said that ever since Putin isolated himself at the beginningof the...
HEALTH
Variety

Variety

62K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy