Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren Join ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1932’ at Paramount+

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are set to star in Taylor Sheridan ’s new “Yellowstone” prequel “1932” at Paramount+, V ariety has learned.

The show follows the Dutton family in the titular year, a time of Prohibition, the Great Depression, and westward expansion. “1932” is a followup to “1883,” the latter of which told the story of the Dutton family as they made their way to Montana to found what would become the Yellowstone Ranch in the mothership series. “1932” was ordered to series at Paramount+ back in February . The show falls under Sheridan’s expansive overall deal with Paramount.

This is the second TV starring role Ford has lined up in recent months. It was announced in April that Ford would star in the upcoming Apple comedy series “Shrinking,” the first major TV role of his career. The iconic actor is best known for starring in film franchises like “Star Wars,” “Blade Runner,” and “Indiana Jones,” the last of which is currently prepping its fifth film with Ford returning as the globe-trotting archaeologist. He is known for starring in films like “The Fugitive,” “Witness” (which earned him an Oscar nomination),  “Patriot Games,” “Sabrina,” and “Working Girl” as well. Ford also starred in the film “The Mosquito Coast,” which was recently adapted into an Apple drama series starring Justin Theroux.

He is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Mirren is one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation. She won the Academy Award, BAFTA, and Golden Globe for her role in 2007’s “The Queen,” among numerous other accolades. She has also received substantial praise for her work in films such as “Gosford Park,” “The Madness of King George,” “Calendar Girls,” “Trumbo,” and “The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover.” More recently, she became part of the “Fast & Furious” films, having appeared in three of them to date. She is a four-time Emmy winner, as well, for her work in the “Prime Suspect” franchise.  On top of that, she is an accomplished stage actress who has won a Tony, a Drama Desk Award, and an Olivier Award.

She is repped by CAA.

“1932” will debut on Paramount+ in December. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. Sheridan executive produces along with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

“1932” is one of nine shows Sheridan has in various states of production. In addition to “1932” and “Yellowstone,” he is also currently at work on a second season of “Mayor of Kingstown” starring Jeremy Renner, “Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone and “Lioness” starring Zoe Saldaña, to name just a few

