Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Taps Ashley Momtaheni to Lead Global Communications (EXCLUSIVE)

Archewell , the multi-vertical content and philanthropy operation founded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , has hired Ashley Momtaheni to run global communications.

In her new role as executive vice president, Momtaheni will oversee all communications efforts for the company’s numerous divisions — including the Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions.

She joins the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, where she currently serves as vice president of global communications and media relations.

Prior to Universal, Momtaheni served as director of corporate communications at United Talent Agency. There, she was responsible for raising the profile of the company and its agents, and led internal and external communications strategies. Before that, she had a lengthy stint at Megan Ellison’s Annapurna as head of communications. She handled press and strategy for the film, interactive, television and theatre divisions. Momtaheni began her career at Warner Bros. and was also previously a producer for ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Momtaheni joins recent hire Fara Taylor, who was announced as Archewell head of marketing in late March. She came from Sony Pictures, where she most worked as vice president of global marketing partnerships.

Archewell is currently engaged in a podcasting deal with streaming music giant Spotify. The productions arm has “Heart of Invictus” set up at Netflix, an inspiring docuseries in partnership with the Invictus Games. It follows a group of competitors from around the globe — members of the military community who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses — on their road to the games, delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.