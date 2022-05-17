ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Taps Ashley Momtaheni to Lead Global Communications (EXCLUSIVE)

By Matt Donnelly
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KhOOs_0fhKUQRf00

Click here to read the full article.

Archewell , the multi-vertical content and philanthropy operation founded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , has hired Ashley Momtaheni to run global communications.

In her new role as executive vice president, Momtaheni will oversee all communications efforts for the company’s numerous divisions — including the Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions.

She joins the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, where she currently serves as vice president of global communications and media relations.

Prior to Universal, Momtaheni served as director of corporate communications at United Talent Agency. There, she was responsible for raising the profile of the company and its agents, and led internal and external communications strategies. Before that, she had a lengthy stint at Megan Ellison’s Annapurna as head of communications. She handled press and strategy for the film, interactive, television and theatre divisions. Momtaheni began her career at Warner Bros. and was also previously a producer for ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Momtaheni joins recent hire Fara Taylor, who was announced as Archewell head of marketing in late March. She came from Sony Pictures, where she most worked as vice president of global marketing partnerships.

Archewell is currently engaged in a podcasting deal with streaming music giant Spotify. The productions arm has “Heart of Invictus” set up at Netflix, an inspiring docuseries in partnership with the Invictus Games. It follows a group of competitors from around the globe — members of the military community who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses — on their road to the games, delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 12

Guest
3d ago

Lmao two entitled losers can’t even keep a job yet alone lead anything

Reply
9
Nicholas M
3d ago

Hmmm. You don't get high powered, high profile people to join if there isn't a chance of great sucess. There will always be haters on people who aim for their dreams. Albert Einstein said it best "Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocare minds. The mediocre mind is incapable of understanding the man who refuses to bow blindly to conventional prejudices and chooses instead to express his opinions courageously and honestly." Good luck House of Sussex.

Reply(3)
3
Related
Variety

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer to Amber Heard: ‘Mr. Depp Is Your Victim, Isn’t He?’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp’s lawyer began her cross-examination of Amber Heard on Monday afternoon, seeking to undercut Heard’s claim that Depp physically assaulted her numerous times. Camille Vasquez, Depp’s attorney, presented a series of photos of Heard taken shortly after alleged incidents of violence. In the images, Heard did not appear to have bruises or other physical marks. “You should see what it looked like under the makeup,” Heard responded. Heard completed her direct testimony earlier on Monday, saying that she ultimately decided to leave Depp because she feared she would not survive the relationship. When it was her...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Chris Rock Shares Controversial Take on Depp-Heard Trial: ‘Believe All Women Except Amber Heard’

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock weighed in on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial during a recent comedy show in London (via Vanity Fair) in which he cracked the following joke: “Believe all women, believe all women except Amber Heard.” The comedian grilled Heard for allegedly defecating on Depp’s bed pillows. “What the fuck is she on?” Rock said about Heard (via Daily Mail). “She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine. She shit in his bed! Once you shit in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything. What the fuck is going on...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Megan Ellison
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
HollywoodLife

Why Kate Middleton Was Determined To Not Let Meghan Markle Steal Her Style Spotlight

In the book The Palace Papers, which was released on April 26, author Tina Brown talks about the “long and hard” work Kate Middleton apparently did to become a “style icon” and how bothered she was when the media began to criticize her wardrobe as soon as her now sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s fashion got its own spotlight. Brown says the epic outfits the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who married Prince William in 2011, became known for were “tastefully inexpensive” and signaled “solidarity with working women,” but when outlets, including The Sun, suddenly said she went “from fab to drab,” it was hard for her to not feel “demoralized.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Diana had to 'work like a dog on humdrum assignments' for the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', claims ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Princess Diana had to 'work like a dog' for more than a decade within the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', a royal expert has claimed. Appearing on ITV's Lorraine today to discuss her new book The Palace Papers, ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Marketing#Media Relations#British Royal Family#The Archewell Foundation#Archewell Audio#Archewell Productions#Universal Momtaheni#United Talent Agency#Abc#Sony Pictures#Spotify
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Ready to 'Break Away' From the Traditional Monarchy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’ve known for sometime that Prince William and Kate Middleton are leading the charge to usher in a new, modern monarchy while the couple’s respective roles as senior royals continue to expand. Already, there’ve been a number of reports concerning different ways the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to streamline the House of Windsor. But following the criticism they faced during and after their tour of the Caribbean, Kate and Prince William...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
StyleCaster

Kate Moss Cried For ‘Years’ After Her Split From Johnny Depp—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up

Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples—and they knew it. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in public, and everywhere they went, their passion for each other was palpable. It begs the question: why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British supermodel started dating in 1994 after meeting each other at Cafe Tabac in New York City. Johnny—who had recently gotten out of a relationship with actress Winona Ryder—was 31 when he met Kate,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate interrupt radio stations to make big announcement

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge interrupted all of the UK's radio stations on Friday morning to share an important message in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week. William and Kate apologised for the interruption as they took to the airwaves of more than 500 stations and called on the nation to "lift someone out of loneliness".
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Prince William 'Worried' Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Will Pull A Stunt To Get The Limelight' At Platinum Jubilee, Author Claims

Even though Prince Harry and Prince William have seen each other in the past few years, the latter still doesn't trust his brother. Last week, it was announced that Meghan Markle, Harry and their two kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months, would be coming to the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee — and it's safe to say that the dad-of-three is less than thrilled with the news. “William will worry that Harry and Meghan will pull a stunt to try to get the limelight," author Tom Bower claimed. “Kate and William would be foolish not to be suspicious...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

63K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy