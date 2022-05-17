Riverside rallies to beat Jackson Center

BOTKINS — The 2022 Botkins Carousel Pageant will be held at the Botkins High School on June 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. The contestants will be judged on poise, street dress, a talent or entertainment, formal gown and walk, and two questions. The girls are each representing different clubs at the school and have been chosen by their peers.

BOTKINS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO