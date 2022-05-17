ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Center, OH

Riverside rallies to beat Jackson Center

By Bryant Billing
Sidney Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeGRAFF — Riverside came up with five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to rally and beat Jackson Center 6-4 in a Division IV sectional opener on Monday. Jackson Center led 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but the Pirates dominated at the plate the rest of the...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sidney Daily News

Softball: Fort Loramie falls 10-7 to Mechanicsburg in district final

VERSAILLES — Fort Loramie scored the most runs any team has this season against state-ranked Mechanicsburg in a Division IV district final on Friday. The Redskins couldn’t quite keep up in a 10-7 loss to the Indians, but coach Brad Turner said the close result is another display of the resiliency the team has shown this season.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Baseball: Sidney survives, beats Troy 5-4 in sectional final

TROY — Sidney’s players and coaches were getting flashbacks late in a Division I sectional final on Thursday at Market Street Field. The story was similar to a district semifinal last season: getting a lead early against a strong Miami Valley League foe, only to be clinging to it late.
TROY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney graduation slated for May 21

SIDNEY — Sidney High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Sidney Memorial Stadium beginning at 10 a.m. with the processional will beginning before 10 a.m. The class colors are black and yellow. The class quote is “The seed must grow regardless of the...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of February 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Destynee M. Dunn, 22, of Fairdale, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. Alexander James Guy, 19, of Bloomington, Indiana, was charged with reasonable...
SIDNEY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson Center, OH
Sports
City
Bradford, OH
City
Jackson Center, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Riverside, OH
Sidney Daily News

Angel Run registration underway

NORTH STAR — The 25th Angel Run 5K is set for Sunday morning, July 17, in North Star!. Participants can sign up online by going to runsignup.com/Race/OH/NorthStar/ANGEL. They can also fill out the traditional paper entry by going to angelrun5k.com. From the very beginning, the purpose of the Angel...
NORTH STAR, OH
Sidney Daily News

Goettemoeller

VERSAILLES — Chris and Rachael Goettemoeller, of Versailles, announce the birth of their daughter, Gianna Kay Goettemoeller, born at 11:30 a.m. on April 27, 2022, at Wayne Hospital in Greenville. She weighed 9 pounds 3 ounces and 21.5 inches long. She was welcomed home by her older brother, Leon,...
VERSAILLES, OH
Sidney Daily News

Softball: Russia pulls away late, beats Southeastern 8-3 for district title

CARLISLE — Russia earned its first district title in program history last year. Its first regional tournament experience was baptism by fire — and ended in a 16-run loss to Mechanicsburg. The Raiders are determined to do better the regional tournament this year. They’ll get a chance after...
RUSSIA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Houston graduation slated for May 22

HOUSTON — Graduation ceremonies for the Houston High School Class of 2022 will be held May 22 at 2 p.m. at the school. The 68 members of the Class of 2022 are Delia Leigh Adkins, Xaviar Lee Balensiefer, Noah James Baltes, Taryn Mekayla Bane, Devin Richard Barker, Elijah James Beaver, Hannah Nicole Belcher, Allison Leanna Burkett, Samuel Robert Cartwright, Tanner Paul Cooper, Austin Joseph Cordonnier, Kalip Issiah Crawford, Cole Joseph Crim, Bianca Starr Davenport, Dylan McKade Davis, Morgan Elizabeth Davis, Douglas Warren Ellison, Samuel Ryan Ely, Seth Malachi Ewing, James Wyatt Fox, Ethan Scott Funk, Shae Anthony Gordon, Hunter Malachi Goshorn, Kevin William Hayslett, Michael Bradley Heckman, Makayla Renee Hoaglin, Kyler Kenneth Johnathon Huber, Bradley Donevan Jenkins, Brianna Clara Kemp, Viola Grace Kies, Laura Elizabeth Knapke, Ava Elayne Knouff, Ky-Lee Nichol Kordie, Jacob Eli Leist, Callie Nicole Lentz, Kyle Mitchell Low, Keirstin Breanna Ludwig, Dereck Joseph Maier, Megan Abigail Maier, Ayden Joseph Masteller, Katrina Marie Meiring, Blaine Michael Morgan, Cauy Lane Morrison and Hunter Issac Mowery.
HOUSTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Degraff Riverside#Division
Sidney Daily News

New Knoxville seniors to receive diplomas May 29

NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville High School will honor its seniors during graduation ceremonies planned for May 29, 2022, at 2 p.m., in Ranger Gymnasium. The class valedictorians are Haley Fledderjohann, Alysha Katterheinrich, Jessica Miltner and Erica Weadock. The salutatorian is Parker Banner. The class flower is the red...
NEW KNOXVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

SkillsUSA members win state competition, advance to nationals

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center SkillsUSA Chapter experienced another successful state competition recently, bringing home seven medals, including six state champions, plus a new state officer, and a chapter Models of Excellence Award. The six state champions, who will advance to the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta,...
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

——— R.G. Knox has sold the White Lilly Roller Mills, 2-1/2 miles east of Sidney, to J.F. Johnston and Son. The new firm takes full possession today. County Auditor J.S. Loughlin was at Lima yesterday afternoon, attending a meeting of auditors along the line of the Ohio Southern railroad for the purpose of assessing the line for taxation.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

County record

-2:56 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 2800 block of state Route 66 in Houston. -1:37 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to a report of neighbor trouble in the 2600 block of Wapakoneta Avenue. -11:01 a.m.: protection order violation. Deputies took a report a protection...
SIDNEY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sidney Daily News

Botkins Carousel Pageant set for June 10

BOTKINS — The 2022 Botkins Carousel Pageant will be held at the Botkins High School on June 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. The contestants will be judged on poise, street dress, a talent or entertainment, formal gown and walk, and two questions. The girls are each representing different clubs at the school and have been chosen by their peers.
BOTKINS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Christian Academy graduation set for May 20

SIDNEY — Christian Academy Schools will hold its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at the school. The class valedictorian is Samuel Douglas Freer. The salutatorian is Sarah Kay Pfeifer. The class verse is Proverbs 1:15 “A Wise man will hear and increase learning; and a...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Relay for Life hits the ground running to main event on Aug. 5

SIDNEY – Events and registration are underway for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Shelby County leading up to the main event on Aug. 5, 2022, at courtsquare in downtown Sidney. This year’s theme is “Celebrate Shelby County,” and the goal is to raise $75,000 by...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Visitors Bureau reviews website traffic

SIDNEY — A review of web traffic for the past three months was reviewed at the April meeting of the Sidney Visitors Bureau. Web site traffic for January 2022 included 1,195 web sessions, 993 new users, 1,748 page views and 3,050 Facebook impressions. The time on site averaged 1 minute, 44 seconds.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Daily News

PIQUA — Hartzell Propeller, the leading aircraft propeller manufacturer, has implemented an engineering leadership transition. Vice President of Engineering and Flight Safety Bruce Hanke is retiring in July, with his duties being assumed by 21-year veteran GE Aviation engineering leader Doug Washburn, who recently joined Hartzell Propeller. “Bruce Hanke,...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Edison State students inducted into PTK honor society

PIQUA — Seventy-nine new members were inducted into the Edison State Community College Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) during a recent ceremony at the Piqua Campus. Each semester, students are invited to join the honor society based on academic criteria. The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society was established...
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Pursuit ends with arrest

SIDNEY — A pursuit early Friday morning ended with the arrest of a Hamilton County man. According to a Sidney Police Department press release, Officer Joseph Kennedy observed a dark colored Honda northbound on Interstate 75 with dark tinted windows and a registration that was not legible. Kennedy went after the car and when he tried to stop the car the driver, Davon Kristopher Hill, 22, refused to stop. The Honda got off at the 92 milemarker and then got back on I-75 and headed southbound.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Car seats distributed

Shelby County Health Department Car Seat Technician Shannon Nagel, center, of Houston, helps Jackie Given-Shaffer, right, of Sidney, install a child seat in her vehicle as Sidney Police Officer Bryce Stewart watches. Free car seats were given out during the Click-It or Ticket Campaign Kickoff at the Sidney Shelby County Health Department on May 19. Visitors were also educated about child passenger safety.
SIDNEY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy