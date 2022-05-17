ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Opening of La Quinta Inn & Suites and Hawthorn Suites in Pflugerville delayed until May 25

By Brian Rash
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

La Quinta Inn & Suites and Hawthorn Suites by Wyndam, located at 1408 Town Center Drive, Bldg. 1, Pflugerville, was scheduled to open by May 16, but Wi-Fi installation issues have delayed the...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ in Pflugerville to reopen following renovations

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ will reopen June 4 after closing in April for renovations. A representative for Crave, located at 21315 SH 130, Ste. 150, Pflugerville, said upgrades include the addition of an ax-throwing lane and a redecorated patio, and the beer selection has been revamped. The store is also under the new ownership of 30-year restaurant industry veteran Christopher Lewis. Crave first opened in Pflugerville on Feb. 6, 2021, and menu items include barbecue dishes, hot dogs, bratwurst, sausages, chicken wings, salads, craft beers and sides. A representative said the first 100 customers to arrive at the June 4, 11 a.m. reopening will receive a free hot dog. 592-291-6182. https://iwantcrave.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

This Hidden Island in Belton, Texas is the Perfect Spot for a Picnic

Central Texas has lots of beautiful places to relax, but did you know you can get a taste of island life without hopping on an airplane? We have an island that you can reach by walking available to the public. You don't even need a boat to get there! Pack your picnic basket, put on your water shoes, and get ready to take some sweet pictures right here in Belton, Texas.
BELTON, TX
CultureMap Austin

Longtime downtown Austin Latin restaurant says adios after 10 years

Downtown Austin is losing another restaurant — the West Sixth Street location of Gloria’s Latin Cuisine is shutting down next week. The downtown eatery, at 300 W. Sixth St., is closing May 23 because its lease is ending, Brian Penrod, vice president of marketing and communications at Gloria’s, tells CultureMap. Penrod says Gloria’s other Austin location, at The Domain in North Austin, is staying open.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Pflugerville, TX
Lifestyle
City
Pflugerville, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

LIST: What to do in Austin this weekend – May 21 & 22

AUSTIN (KXAN) – In need of weekend plans? Below is a compiled list of events taking place Saturday and Sunday in Central Texas. Thin Blue Line LEMC will host a fundraiser event for Sawyer Wilson, a Bastrop County Sherriff’s deputy who was shot and injured in the line of duty, from 1 – 6 p.m. at Bastrop American Legion, 3003 Loop 150 E. According to an event flier, a professional chef will prepare pulled pork sliders and burgers. The fundraiser will also have live music, a silent auction, raffle tickets and a poker run.
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

Report: Samsung could be planning to expand in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. could be looking to expand even further in the Austin area. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Samsung may build even more in Central Texas, possibly bringing billions more dollars and hundreds more jobs to the Austin area. Last year, Samsung pledged to build a $17 billion fabrication plant in Taylor, and the company has had a presence in North Austin for decades.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Quinta Inn Suites#Hawthorn Suites#Fitness#Quinta#Design#Gatehouse Media#The Lake Travis Westlake#Community Impact
Texas Monthly

These Carne Guisada Tacos Have Brought Folks to Tears

Marcelino’s is impossible to miss. On one pink wall of the East Austin taqueria is a mural of legendary Mexican comic Chespirito’s character El Chavo, his likeness obscured by a medical mask. The image is both humorous and sobering. Its Spanish text admonishes “don’t be dolts, wear a mask.” Yet, even as cities have eliminated pandemic restrictions and lowered alert levels, there is little chance the mural will be painted over anytime soon. Owner Raquel Vargas isn’t ready to let go. “It’s a reminder of those we lost during COVID,” she says.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Tiny Austin dessert shop slices out a new piece of the pie for Waco

Austin’s adorable Tiny Pies are getting a little bigger this summer as the franchise expands out of the Austin area for the first time. The new store in Waco will set up inside Union Hall, a food hall modeled after European markets, with restaurants, food vendors, and community events. So far, there only appear to be two dessert vendors at Union Hall: milkshakes by Unshakeable, and the locally owned bakery Lollipop’s Sweet Treats.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Vivel Crepes now open in Hill Country Indoor

Vivel Crepes opened a second location inside Hill Country Indoor in May. The cafe is open to the public, and the entrance is inside the athletic facility, which is at 13875 Bee Cave Parkway, Bee Cave. The cafe serves sweet and savory crepes along with breakfast dishes, pastas, paninis, custom superfood bowls and more. The cafe also offers a variety of coffee and tea options as well as smoothies. The full menu is available all day, and all ingredients are made in house fresh daily. 512-956-9422.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Jax Burgers, Fries & Shakes now open in downtown San Marcos

A new location of Jax Burgers, Fries & Shakes opened May 11 at 117 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. The shop offers burgers with single, double or triple patties with an assortment of available toppings such as crispy onion rings, grilled jalapenos, grilled mushrooms and more. The menu also has chicken options, sides and hand-spun shakes. 512-216-6284. www.jaxburgers.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Community Impact Austin

Misaki Ramen now open in Round Rock

Misaki Ramen opened at 3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd., Ste. 1200, Round Rock, in mid-April. The restaurant offers a variety of ramen, boba tea and fresh teas. 512-502-5179 Facebook: Misaki-Ramen. Brooke Sjoberg is the Round Rock reporter for the Round Rock and Pflugerville/Hutto editions of Community Impact Newspaper. She worked for...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KXAN

Memorial held for Stony Point student who died cliff jumping

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Friends and family members of the 16-year-old who died after jumping from a cliff at Lake Georgetown earlier this week gathered to remember the Stony Point High School student Friday. Edwin Baker’s loved ones were out at Seton Williamson Hospital in Round Rock. They helped...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin Monitor

Stream Realty reveals plans for reinventing ‘dirty Sixth’

If the downtown Sixth Street entertainment district is going to achieve a successful transformation in the coming years, the first real glimpse of its future will come from the improvements planned for the north side of the two blocks between Neches and Sabine streets. Dallas-based Stream Realty Partners owns an uninterrupted stretch of properties there – part of a portfolio of more than 30 in the district – and plans to bring offices, hotels, restaurants and entertainment uses to an area that has long been dominated by nighttime and weekend drinking.
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

West Texas area named 'most beautiful place' in TX—and it isn't Big Bend

A new report from Travel +Leisure listed the "most beautiful place" in each state across the nation. A West Texas site claimed the title in the Lone Star State. In Texas, the Guadalupe Mountains were listed as the most beautiful place in the Lone Star State. The West Texas mountains are the "exposed tips" of the Captain Reef, one of the most preserved ancient reefs in the world, the report states.
TEXAS STATE
tribeza.com

The Best Restaurant Happy Hours in Austin

South Congress’ Lucky Robot is a hip, modern restaurant innovating Japanese food with Chef Jay Huang’s Nikkei-style flair. They are considered to be the first sustainable sushi restaurant in Texas, serving seafood that has been sourced conscientiously. During their happy hour, enjoy designated bottles of sake and wine at half-price, as well as half-price select contemporary sashimi, nigiri and kitchen menu items, like the Pork and Shrimp Dumplings and Beef Hot Rock.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy