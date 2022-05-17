ATHENS, W.Va. – If the opportunity to take a relaxed stroll around “The Campus Beautiful” one evening this summer and learn about what Concord University has to offer potential students sounds appealing, then a Summer Evening Tour may be in order.

Tours for students and their families will be conducted on Thursday, June 16, 2022, and Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. both days with the tours beginning at 6 p.m. These events offer a tour of campus, a light dinner and a brief presentation on admissions. To register visit www.concord.edu/admissions/ visit.aspx

Prospective students are also invited to set up a traditional in-person campus tour. Tours are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday and reservations are required. To sign up for an on-campus tour, please visit https://apply.concord. edu/portal/visit

For those who can’t be on campus, a virtual campus tour is a good way to learn about Concord. This tour offers prospective students, parents and educators a 360-degree look at Concord’s buildings, grounds and additional features. Clickable features encourage tour participants to explore the campus and learn interesting facts about the University. Visitors have the option to submit a request to learn more, schedule a visit or apply online. To take the virtual tour of Concord’s campus, click here.

For additional information about any of these opportunities to visit Concord University, please contact the Concord University Office of Admissions at admissions@concord.edu or 888-384-5249. To learn more about Concord University visit www.concord.edu.

The post Office of Admissions at CU offering summer evening tours appeared first on The Hinton News .