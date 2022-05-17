ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, WV

Office of Admissions at CU offering summer evening tours

By Concord University
Hinton News
Hinton News
 4 days ago

ATHENS, W.Va. – If the opportunity to take a relaxed stroll around “The Campus Beautiful” one evening this summer and learn about what Concord University has to offer potential students sounds appealing, then a Summer Evening Tour may be in order.

Tours for students and their families will be conducted on Thursday, June 16, 2022, and Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. both days with the tours beginning at 6 p.m. These events offer a tour of campus, a light dinner and a brief presentation on admissions. To register visit www.concord.edu/admissions/ visit.aspx

Prospective students are also invited to set up a traditional in-person campus tour. Tours are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday and reservations are required. To sign up for an on-campus tour, please visit https://apply.concord. edu/portal/visit

For those who can’t be on campus, a virtual campus tour is a good way to learn about Concord. This tour offers prospective students, parents and educators a 360-degree look at Concord’s buildings, grounds and additional features. Clickable features encourage tour participants to explore the campus and learn interesting facts about the University. Visitors have the option to submit a request to learn more, schedule a visit or apply online. To take the virtual tour of Concord’s campus, click here.

For additional information about any of these opportunities to visit Concord University, please contact the Concord University Office of Admissions at admissions@concord.edu or 888-384-5249. To learn more about Concord University visit www.concord.edu.

The post Office of Admissions at CU offering summer evening tours appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

DSLCC Hosts Commencement Exercises

More than 200 graduates of associate degree, certificate and workforce credential programs received diplomas from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College Friday night during the College’s 55th commencement exercises. An estimated 1,400 supporters of the graduates, including family and friends, packed the DSLCC Armory on the Clifton Forge campus for the ceremony. This will be the last year that those diplomas will bear the name and logo of DSLCC. As of July 1st, the College name officially becomes Mountain Gateway Community College. “Despite the tremendous uncertainty over the last two years, you – as working parents, first generation college students and workers on...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Hinton News

CAMC and WVJC partner to establish collaborative nursing program

CHARLESTON, (WV) – Across the country, hospitals are facing an unprecedented nursing shortage, and Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) is no exception. This shortage has been building for several years and is the result of many factors. To combat this crisis, CAMC and West Virginia Junior College (WVJC) have announced plans to collaborate to educate and employ nurses. This program, creating the WVJC School of Nursing at CAMC, will enhance a partnership that CAMC and WVJC have had in place for several years. The new initiative will be an accelerated 18-month program and will include elements tailored to hospital culture and procedures, a...
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

CU Board of Governors announces upcoming meetings

ATHENS, W.Va. – The Concord University Board of Governors (BOG) is announcing several upcoming meetings. Four committees will meet by tele/videoconference on Tuesday, May 31, 2022: Academic Affairs, noon; Student Affairs, 1 p.m.; External Affairs, 2 p.m.; and Finance & Facilities, 3 p.m. The BOG Executive Committee will meet on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at […] The post CU Board of Governors announces upcoming meetings appeared first on The Hinton News.
ATHENS, WV
Hinton News

New summer program for freshman introduced at CU

ATHENS, W.Va. – CU Fresh Start, a new summer program at Concord University, is offering incoming freshmen a jump start on the academic year and their college experience. Eligible students will participate in a three-week program to allow them to get a jumpstart on their college education and become comfortable on Concord’s campus. The program will run weekdays July 11-29, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Participating students will earn a UNIV 100 credit ($339 value); receive a $100 campus bookstore voucher; and, have the opportunity to test out of required English or math supplemental courses. “This is the first year Concord is...
ATHENS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, WV
Athens, WV
Education
Hinton News

Hinton Railroad Days Committee Meets

Members of the Hinton Railroad Days committee met on May 4, 2022, at the Freight Depot to discuss this year’s upcoming Railroad Days, scheduled for October 20, 21, 22, and 23, 2022. Members present were Mayor Jack Scott, Chris Meadows, Amy Richmond, and Tina Westfall Allen. Committee members present gave updates on vendors, musicians, the […] The post Hinton Railroad Days Committee Meets appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

WVU Tech Women's Basketball is proud to announce the signing of Rylee Allie

WVU Tech Women's Basketball is proud to officially announce the signing of Rylee Allie of Cabell Midland High School! Rylee AllieHuntington, WV5'4" Guard Cabell Midland High SchoolUndecided Major Ranked as the 14th best player in West Virginia by Prep Girls Hoops Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions Top Gun Competition Champion for 3 point shooting 2021, 2022 Honorable Mention All-State, West Virginia AAAA 2021 West Virginia State Girls Basketball All-Tournament Team 2021 Insider Exposure Jr. All-American Camp 2020 Honorable Mention All-State AAA 2020-2022 2nd Team All Mountain State Athletic Conference 2021 Honorable Mention Huntington Dispatch All Tri-State Girls Basketball Team 2019 1st Team Mountain State Athletic Conference What they...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Hinton News

Fire danger level for Saturday, May 21

Much like yesterday, a small area near the Fayette County border is at the high level of fire danger. From that area through the middle of the county and creeping down into the lower area is at the moderate level. The remaining part of the county is in the low level. Continue to observe all burning laws. Direct any questions regarding the fire danger level or burning laws to your local fire department or the West Virginia Division of Forestry. The post Fire danger level for Saturday, May 21 appeared first on The Hinton News.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Fire danger level for Thursday, May 19

Most of the county is back down to the low level of fire danger. The upper area near Greenbrier and Fayette counties remains in the moderate level. Continue to observe all burning laws. Direct any questions regarding the fire danger level or burning laws to your local fire department or the West Virginia Division of Forestry. The post Fire danger level for Thursday, May 19 appeared first on The Hinton News.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concord University#College#Office Of Admissions
Hinton News

Concord University provides community service through VITA

ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University students and faculty offered free tax return preparation to qualifying individuals again this year through VITA, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. VITA is sponsored by the IRS and is provided free of charge to individuals generally making $58,000 or less annually. Students received training using IRS materials and took […] The post Concord University provides community service through VITA appeared first on The Hinton News.
ATHENS, WV
Hinton News

Pave the way for the John Henry Historical Park

Extensive paving has taken place at the John Henry Historical Park in Talcott. This project comes after the Summers County Commission approved a bid from AAA Paving and Sealing at an April meeting. Prior to approving a vendor, the commission reviewed multiple bids. According to Mike Cales, the Park Director, Commissioners Kula, Saunders, and Gore were integral to the project. Cales said, "He [Kula] took the bull by the horns" for the project. Rick Moorefield, the former Park Director, also applauded the County Commission saying, "Our County Commissioners led by Commissioner Kula led the way," on the project. The project includes the...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Fire danger level for Wednesday, May 18

Most of Summers County is in the moderate level of fire danger today. One small area near the border with Fayette and Raleigh counties is in the high level. Use caution with all potential ignition sources and observe all burning laws. Direct any questions regarding the fire danger level or burning laws to your local fire department or the West Virginia Division of Forestry. The post Fire danger level for Wednesday, May 18 appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Pipestem Adventure Zone opening day coming soon

PIPESTEM, WV – The Pipestem Adventure Zone is designed to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for anyone who seeks adventure and exhilaration. Pipestem Adventure Zone offers more fun in one place than you can experience in a single day with adventures you’ve never attempted before. Visitors can choose from 9 exciting activities to create a full-day […] The post Pipestem Adventure Zone opening day coming soon appeared first on The Hinton News.
PIPESTEM, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Hinton News

Pipestem Peaks zipline tours open now

Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tours Opening Soon West Virginia’s Most Dynamic Zipline Experience Opens May 13, 2022 PIPESTEM, WV – Imagine flying hundreds of feet in the air under a canopy of leaves, through the mountains and over the gorges in southern West Virginia. That experience becomes a reality when Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tours opens its […] The post Pipestem Peaks zipline tours open now appeared first on The Hinton News.
PIPESTEM, WV
Hinton News

Amtrak Announces Service Restoration as part of Summer Schedule

Washington, (D.C.) - With demand for travel steadily returning, Amtrak announced today that it will return four long distance trains to daily service in May, return Northeast Regional frequencies to nearly 80% of pre-pandemic service levels, and restore additional service on two State-supported corridors. The railroad will also bring additional Acela frequencies online later this month, pointing to a surge in demand for business travel. “Thanks to our dedicated existing employees and newly-hired staff, we are thrilled to expand our scheduled service just in time to meet customers’ rising demand for travel this summer," said Amtrak President & CEO Stephen Gardner...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Local couple beautify the community

A local couple is helping to beautify the area. Thanks to Sarina and Tom Fischer, a lush flower bed now resides around the Great Bend Tunnel sign at the old site of the John Henry Statue in Talcott. When talking about what prompted them to create the garden, Sarina said, "[We] did this for the community. The weeds were getting out of control, and we wanted to make it look nice when you come around the turn." She went on to talk about the process saying, "We asked Stephanie Tabor if it was ok to plant flowers [at the sign], and...
TALCOTT, WV
Hinton News

Chief Deputy presented with commendation

A Summers County Sheriff's Deputy recently received a commendation for saving the life of a county resident. At the May meeting of the Summers County Commission, Sheriff Faris presented Chief Deputy Timmy Adkins with a Life-Saving Medal. Earlier this year, Adkins responded to a wellness check call. After failing to make contact with the resident, the officer's concern grew. Rather than give up and leave, Chief Deputy Adkins made forcible entry and located the individual. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Department at the time of the incident, the individual was "in obvious medical distress." According to that same release,...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Congresswoman Miller Attends Rustic Ravines Ribbon Cutting

WASHINGTON, (D.C.) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) joined Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce at the ribbon cutting for Rustic Ravines’ new Trailhead Brewing Co. Grill & Bar. “In recent years, tourism has flourished in West Virginia,” said Congresswoman Miller. “The establishment of the New River Gorge as a national park, combined with a pandemic that caused many people to spend more time outside, created a boom in our state’s recreational tourism industry. Resorts like Rustic Ravines have also attracted people looking to experience the natural beauty of our great state. Rustic Ravines truly has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hinton News

Hinton's Second Saturdays Events return for 5th Season

Hinton’s Second Saturday Events return for a fifth season of providing free music and events. This year’s schedule kicks off on Saturday, May 14 on Courthouse Square with local band Acoustic Fusion starting off the evening at 5:30 p.m. From 7 - 9 p.m. our May Mainstage entertainment Jonah Carden and One-Eyed Jack will treat the audience to a combination of Classic Rock Hits that you are sure to take you back in time. Second Saturdays will be held each Second Saturday from May through September and will host food and craft vendors, Hinton Hot Rod Association and host local civic...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Obituary: Jane Ellen Halloran Thompson

THOMPSON Jane Ellen Halloran Thompson went to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, May 16, 2022. She was born August 13, 1946 to Percy B. (Bruce) and Leona (Peg) Willis Halloran. Jane graduated as valedictorian of Talcott High School Class of 1964. She then entered Chesapeake & Ohio Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1967 as a Registered Nurse. She worked at C&O Hospital, Hinton Hospital, South Carolina Baptist Hospital, Summers County Hospital, Summers Continuous Care Center, and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. Jane taught the LPN Program and Nursing Assistant classes at the State Prison for Women at Pence Springs. From a...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton Hub returns to life

In the same fashion as a tree in spring, the Hinton Hub has come back to life! The building is once again home to local crafters and vendors. In honor of this resurrection, the new business is hosting a grand opening "Crafter's Bazaar" event on May 7 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Small businesses are encouraged to promote their wares and network with other entrepreneurs and artisans. Spots are only $5 to reserve. There is limited shelving space available to businesses. Additionally, accommodations are available for anyone who prefers to bring a table. Set up for vendors begins one...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
998
Followers
647
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy