ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The $920 Million Macklowe Art Collection Is Now the Most Expensive Ever Sold

By Tori Latham
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uELgz_0fhKQlAs00

Click here to read the full article.

Who says art doesn’t pay?

On Monday night, Sotheby’s wrapped up its sale of the Macklowe Collection , bringing in a robust $246.1 million. But that’s only half the story—or, more accurately, less than a third of it. When combined with the first auction in the series, which took place in November, the collection of artworks garnered an astonishing $922.2 million, making it the most valuable collection ever sold at auction.

“The record-setting sale of the Macklowe Collection represents a landmark and historic event in the art market, and we are delighted to deliver such an outstanding result—testament to the quality of the collection assembled over several decades of dedicated pursuit,” Charles F. Stewart, the CEO of Sotheby’s, said in a statement.

Harry and Linda Macklowe amassed the pieces over the course of their nearly 60-year marriage, and every lot offered Monday night went home with a new owner. The top lot of the evening was a late Mark Rothko work, Untitled (1960), which sold for $48 million, at the high end of the work’s pre-auction estimate.

Half of the pieces on the auction block last night sold for more than their high estimate. This included Agnes Martin’s Early Morning Happiness (2001), which hammered down for $9.9 million, as well as a Jeff Koons sculpture that sold for $3.9 million. Willem de Kooning ’s Untitled (1961) similarly beat out its pre-sale estimates, with six bidders bringing the work’s total to $17.8 million.

Elsewhere, both Pop Art and German works had a strong showing. One of Andy Warhol ’s last works sold to a Japanese collector for $18.7 million, while a Roy Lichtenstein mirror painting brought in $6.1 million. Two pieces by the German artist Sigmar Polke combined for $12.3 million, and Gerhard Richter’s 1969 work Seestück ( Seascape ) fetched a whopping $30.2 million.

With both the November and May auctions , new records were set for four artists: Jackson Pollock’s Number 17, 1951 sold for $61.2 million; Agnes Martin’s Untitled #44 (1974) for $17.7 million; Robert Irwin’s Untitled (1965–66) for $8.3 million; and Michael Heizer’s Track Painting (1967) for $1.1 million.

“I’m just so pleased that the paintings have found a new home,” Harry Macklowe told Artnet News as he was leaving Monday night’s auction. “It makes me very happy.”

The Macklowe Collection’s massive total unseats the Rockefeller Collection as the most valuable collection sold at auction. Four years ago, Christie’s sold the Rockefeller artworks for $835.1 million. (Artnet News noted, however, that adjusted for inflation, that collection would be worth about $961.5 million today.)

Monday night’s proceedings kicked off the second week of the mega-auction season, which is expected to bring in about $2.6 billion. Get ready for more records to be set in the coming days.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

The 101-Carat Cartier Art Deco Bracelet Could Fetch Up to $1.25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. Diamonds—and emeralds—are a girl’s best friend. Bonhams is about to auction off a stunning emerald and diamond Cartier bracelet that’s estimated to hammer down for $750,000 to $1.25 million. Dated circa 1926, the bracelet comes in at 101 carats and features seven enormous Colombian emeralds interspersed with baguette-cut diamonds. “This is an extraordinary bracelet that is a once-in-a-lifetime jewel,” Caroline Morrissey, the director of jewelry for Bonhams New York, told Barron’s Penta. “The size and quality of the emeralds is unusual, and transfixing, and draws the viewing into the stone.” The bracelet was originally owned by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

This Massive 228-Carat Diamond Known as ‘The Rock’ Sold for Nearly $22 Million

Click here to read the full article. The high-value paddles were out in full force at the Christie’s Magnificent Jewels sale in Geneva this week, where the largest white diamond ever sold at auction hammered in for $21,894,082. The diamond, nicknamed The Rock, is a 228.31-carat pear-shaped gem that comes with a diamond and platinum pendant mounting signed by Cartier. The Gemological Institute of America certified it as the “largest existing D-to-Z color range pear-shaped diamond” ever graded by their laboratory. It represents a price per carat of $96,000. It wasn’t the only monster-size diamond in the lineup. Christie’s also sold the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

The De Beers Cullinan Blue Diamond Shatters Estimates to Sell for $57.5 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A collector just gave whole new meaning to the phrase “feeling blue,” after snapping up the world’s largest blue diamond to ever come to auction. The De Beers Cullinan Blue, a 15.10-carat step-cut diamond, sold Wednesday at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong to an anonymous buyer by telephone, according to the auction house. The gem, the only blue diamond over 15 carats to ever appear at auction, had a pre-sale high estimate of $48 million. When the bidding was over, it had hammered down for nearly $10 million more: $57,470,391. “The De Beers Blue captivated me...
LIFESTYLE
architecturaldigest.com

Designed by Son of Tiffany & Co. Founder, a Gilded Age Mansion Is on Sale For $17 Million

Though the Tiffany name may be most readily associated with Tiffany & Co., Art Nouveau artist Louis Comfort Tiffany, the son of the iconic jewelry company’s founder, made his own indelible impression on American design. His unforgettable mosaic lamps continue to fetch sky-high prices at auction, with two rare lamps fetching over $3 million each at auction in recent years, and hundreds of copycats still being produced and cherished worldwide. What fewer may know is that Tiffany also embarked on several large-scale residential design projects, including a since destroyed glass wall at the White House. The only standing Tiffany-designed home in the world, Boston’s Ayer Mansion, has just been listed for $17 million.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigmar Polke
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Roy Lichtenstein
Person
Mark Rothko
Person
Jeff Koons
Person
Agnes Martin
Person
Gerhard Richter
Person
Jackson Pollock
ARTnews

Record-Setting Ernie Barnes Painting Steals the Spotlight at Christie’s $831 M. Evening Sales

Click here to read the full article. On Thursday night, Christie’s concluded its marquee May sales week with a blockbuster night of back-to-back auctions. A sale dedicated to Impressionist and modern works from the collection of the late New York philanthropist and socialite Anne Bass was followed by another devoted to 20th-century art. Together, the two sales brought in a staggering $831 million with buyer’s fees. Christie’s global head of Impressionist and modern art, Adrien Meyer, took to the auction podium to welcome another full room of spectators. First up were the works previously owned by Bass, who amassed her wealth...
VISUAL ART
mansionglobal.com

Trump Family’s Palm Beach Mansion Available as $2.5 Million a Year Rental

A Florida mansion next to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and linked to former President Donald Trump is now available as a rental for nearly $2.5 million a year. The Palm Beach home has direct beach access and unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean, according to the listing with Lawrence A. Moens Associates. The residence was listed this week as available to rent for $208,000 a month, bringing the annual total to $2.496 million.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Art Auction#Art Market#Art News#Macklowe Art Collection#Sotheby#The Macklowe Collection
mansionglobal.com

Richard Gere Finds a Buyer for His $28-Million Estate in Upstate New York

Actor Richard Gere has found a buyer for his sprawling country compound in upstate New York, which he put on the market for $28 million last October. The listing went into contract Thursday, according to records on Multiple Listing Service. Located in Pound Ridge, about an hour’s drive from New...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
BET

Adele And Rich Paul Move Into $58 Million Mega Mansion In Beverly Hills

Adela and Rich Paul make their relationship official, and have moved in together!. The singer, who rarely speaks about her relationship, posted photos of her and her partner on Instagram. In the snap, the couple is holding the keys to their new house. The couple paid a whopping $58 million for the stunning mega-mansion, but the asking price was $110 million.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
Upworthy

A woman's $34 Goodwill bargain buy ends up being a priceless ancient Roman artifact

Ah, the Goodwill. Thrifting has become even more part of American culture since Macklemore’s mega hit “ Thrift Shop ” was released 10 years ago. You can find just about anything you want, from formal dresses to large furniture items and antiques. Walking out of a thrift store with goodies haphazardly thrown into crinkled recycled plastic bags makes you feel like you’ve just struck the jackpot, but for one woman, a jackpot is exactly what she struck. In 2018, art collector, Laura Young of Austin, Texas, was doing her usual thrift store run to look for hidden gems when she stumbled across a sculpture. The sculpture caught her eye, especially since she looks for undervalued or rare art pieces while thrifting. The sculpture was a steal at $34.99, so taking it home was a no-brainer.
AUSTIN, TX
Robb Report

This Sleek New 360-Foot Megayacht Concept Has a Giant Domed Observatory at Its Center

Click here to read the full article. Bhushan Powar Design wants to take you to the promised land with its newest megayacht concept. The 360-footer, fittingly christened Zion, is replete with sleek, flowing lines that create a distinctive silhouette sure to stand out on the high seas. The fledgling firm, which was established in 2019 and claims to be India’s first luxury yacht design studio, says the Zion was actually inspired by the mysterious yet beautiful phenomenon of the black hole. “Our concept Zion attracts eyes with its modern elegance and surprises the owner with the mysteries of the deep,” founder and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Robb Report

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy