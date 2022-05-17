Perpetually Petty Patrick Beverly Spent All Day Slandering Chris Paul On ESPN & Sent Social Media Into A Frenzy

After the Sun’s blowout loss in game 7 to the Dallas Mavericks, Patrick Beverly took his trolling from Twitter to ESPN to slander Chris Paul all over television.

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Patrick Beverly has always been the most frustrating opponent for most players (and fans) in the NBA. He doesn’t let up, he gets under your skin and he is always trash talking.

Throughout 2020, we saw his trash-talking reach new heights when he clowned Trail Blazers player Dame Lillard for getting eliminated by making jokes about his team heading to Cancun.

The Cancun jokes backfired on Bev as he was sent home shortly after, ending his Cancun clowning quickly. Now, Patrick Beverly’s latest nemesis seems to be none other than Chris Paul aka CP3 who he previously shoved.

Patrick Beverly Blasts Chris Paul

Paul and the Phoenix Suns have been on the rise in a quest for NBA gold. Season after season they have improved and were picked by many as most likely to win it all this year.

The Dallas Mavericks had other plans and sent them home in a 30-plus point blowout game last week which was the worst finals loss in history. Social Media erupted with elite slander for CP3 and Patrick Beverly lead the way before the fourth quarter even started.

The very next day, Pat Bev was up bright and early on ESPN with some extreme hating on CP3. The slander was so much it felt like there was never a commercial break. To make matters worse, he appeared on ESPN’s full slate of shows and essentially slandered CP3 throughout a full daytime television slot.

Patrick Beverly had so many insane things to say online that we could be here all day. To avoid that, we will just reflect on some of the wildest ones. One of them is his comparison of CP3 to a traffic cone.

Patrick Beverly even gave his opinion on guarding Chris Paul, claiming the night before playing he can have wine, go out, and enjoy the city. However, if he has to play Steph Curry the next night, he’s in bed early trying to get locked in for the upcoming task

