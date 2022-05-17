Skip Bayless Argues Luka Doncic Isn't The Best Player Left In The Playoffs, Says He Would Rather Take Jimmy Butler: "All I Read Was 'Phoenix Is Hunting Luka Doncic On Defense'... They made Minced Meat Out Of Him."

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas didn't always dislike each other, and it took some time for the beef between them to grow. Still, the rivalry between the 'Bad Boy' Pistons and Jordan's Chicago Bulls was one of the most heated and borderline toxic rivalries in NBA history. The two came to dislike one another, with Isiah often feeling like he didn't get the credit his elite play warranted and Jordan, in turn, earning the adulation of the entire world for his talents.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO