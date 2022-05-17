ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Skip Bayless Argues Luka Doncic Isn't The Best Player Left In The Playoffs, Says He Would Rather Take Jimmy Butler: "All I Read Was 'Phoenix Is Hunting Luka Doncic On Defense'... They made Minced Meat Out Of Him."

By Divij Kulkarni
fadeawayworld.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuka Doncic has proved a number of his doubters wrong this postseason. Those that accused him of not being a winning player are eating humble pie at the minute, with Doncic destroying the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals to take his team one series win away...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry taunt vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs

Stephen Curry is an absolute savage. The Dallas Mavericks learned this the hard way in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Golden State Warriors. With a minute left to go in the game, Curry hit a massive three-pointer to put the game away for good. Immediately afterwards, the star celebrated in front of the Mavs bench with a cold celebration.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Says Steph Curry Was Asking Teammates Questions To Complete His College Assignments During The Season

Steph Curry seems to be getting better and better as the playoffs go on. Curry was again stellar in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. The Warriors mounted an amazing comeback in the second half after being down 14 points halfway through the game, and Curry sunk some insanely clutch shots to protect the lead once they got it.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Skip Bayless
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Said He Never Saw Anyone Like Michael Jordan: “There’s This Dude At North Carolina, He’s A Little Taller Than Me, He Can Outrun Everybody, He Can Out-Jump Everybody. I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It.”

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley entered the NBA together in 1984, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class that also included Hakeem Olajuwon. Both players went on to establish themselves as superstars in the NBA. Barkley and Jordan became friends during their time in the NBA and even...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Minced Meat Out Of Him#The Phoenix Suns#All Nba First Team#Slovenian
fadeawayworld.net

Video Of Shaquille O'Neal Sitting Like A Regular Guy At Chase Center: “Shaq Didn't Want To Be Bothered"

The Golden State Warriors dominated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the 2022 Western Conference finals, securing a comfortable 112-87 win at Chase Center on Wednesday night. Many people were in attendance to see the Dubs taking on Luka Doncic and co., including some famous faces. Gary Payton was there to support his son's team, as well as Sonya Curry, who was watching Stephen Curry.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

John Salley Says Michael Jordan Is Not The Greatest Player He Played With: "The Greatest Player I've Ever Played With Is Isiah Thomas."

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas didn't always dislike each other, and it took some time for the beef between them to grow. Still, the rivalry between the 'Bad Boy' Pistons and Jordan's Chicago Bulls was one of the most heated and borderline toxic rivalries in NBA history. The two came to dislike one another, with Isiah often feeling like he didn't get the credit his elite play warranted and Jordan, in turn, earning the adulation of the entire world for his talents.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Reveals He And LeBron James Once Played 1-On-1 After He Said He Was Better Than Everyone On The Cavs: “Me Going Against Bron, We Played 1-On-1 One Time, By The Way, I’m Not Gonna Tell Y’all Who Won Or Lost.”

While they only played in the NBA together for 3 years, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were a formidable duo. Kyrie's growth into a superstar was one of the biggest reasons LeBron James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. And the duo went to the NBA Finals all three...
CLEVELAND, OH
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller On Why NBA Superstars Don't Want To Play For Knicks: "So If You Win In New York, You Get A Lot Of Pats On The Back. But If You’re Mediocre Or If You’re Losing, That’s A Lot Of Headache For A Superstar."

The New York Knicks remain an iconic NBA franchise, but that doesn't mean they can lure the best talent like other franchises like the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, and even the Miami Heat do. They have had a hard time trying to get a superstar since Carmelo Anthony left the squad a couple of years ago, and that's not likely to change anytime soon.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Admits Gary Payton II Absence Is A Big Deal In Warriors-Mavericks Series: "He Spent A Lot Of Time Guarding Luka Doncic During The Regular Season."

Gary Payton II is a really good defensive player, often picking up tough assignments on the perimeter and trying to make their life difficult with his defense. There's no doubt that he was a key part of the Warriors' rotation prior to him getting injured against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy