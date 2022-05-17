ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Announce 2022 Cover Models Featuring Ciara, Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk & Yumi Nu [Gallery]

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced the 2022 cover models, which features Ciara , Kim Kardashian , Maye Musk and Yumi Nu. This year marks the 59th installment of the SI Swimsuit issue and an overall monumental year for the celebrated franchise. This edition is special as SI Swimsuit launched a first-of-its-kind advertising call-to-action titled “Pay With Change.”

The “Pay With Change” campaign is an opportunity for brands to showcase their commitment to making meaningful advances for female empowerment.

SI Swimsuit has been at the forefront of change and empowerment since the first edition debuted in 1964, serving as a launching pad for many models’ careers but also as a groundbreaking catalyst for real transformation within the industry. It became the first fashion publication to put models’ names on its covers and it consistently features a diverse rnge of women across their platforms.

“The journey we’ve been on—to break out of the mold the world put us in—may sound familiar. It’s certainly familiar to the women we’ve chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim,” said MJ Day, Editor in Chief of SI Swimsuit in a statement. “​At 74, Maye continues to work every day to inspire those around her. Ciara has seen enormous success as a performer while simultaneously focusing on her passion for philanthropy and service. In her first year of being in the spotlight, Yumi is coming into who she is and taking on the responsibility of what she stands for. And of course, Kim has been at the center of the spotlight for more than a decade and continues to live proudly, authentically and unapologetically.”  ​

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hits newsstands on May 19. In addition to the incredible women featured on this year’s cover, the 2022 edition of the iconic issue celebrations 28 powerful and beautiful women including WNBA stars Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart; newcomers Duckie Thot, Kamie Crawford, and Olivia Ponton; alongside former cover models Camille Kostek, Leyna Bloom, Kate Bock and more.

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic, Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados, Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro and Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize.

To celebrate the launch of the issue, SI Swimsuit , in partnership with Hard Rock International, will be hosting a series of events from May 19 through May 21 in New York City at the all-new Hard Rock Hotel New York and at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The festivities will include interactive events, a red-carpet launch activation and an intimate concert featuring special performances. The events will feature special activations from launch-week partners, including Maybelline and their Brave Together Initiative, Frida Mom, Celsius, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nine West and Sunflow.

The four cover stars also shed light on their lives through letters written by them or their loved ones. Be sure to check out the 2022 SI Swimsuit issue below alongside excerpts from their letters.

1. Ciara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSmb2_0fhKN5qa00 Source:Sports Illustrated

An Excerpt from a letter by husband Russell Wilson:

Russell on the power of Ciara –

“That’s what my wife does. She inspires people because she connects with them. She tilts rooms when she walks into them; it really seems like all the furniture just slides her way. Maybe it’s an interaction with a fan, where she’ll suggest they take a selfie together before the fan can even ask. Or it might be a far more serious situation. I remember our first visit to Seattle Children’s Hospital, when a mother of a boy who was ill held on to her for a good five minutes without letting go. That’s the kind of woman Ciara is—a ray of light.”

2. Ciara

Source:Ciara

Russell on Ciara being an SI Swimsuit Cover Model

“As you can probably tell, I’m incredibly proud of my wife. And now that she’s on the cover of SI Swimsuit, that’s one more thing for me to take pride in. I know it’s something she’s always wanted. And I know she’ll use the visibility that comes with being on the cover to inspire even more people—not only as a mother and the beautiful angel and the powerful woman that she is, but also as the businesswoman that she is, the fashion icon that she is.”

3. Kim Kardashian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12eEms_0fhKN5qa00
Source:Sports Illustrated

An Excerpt from “A Letter To My Younger Self” by Kim Kardashian

On ignoring criticism and what’s most important:

“It’s easy to say to just ignore the criticism, but another thing you’ll learn is that at some point it will click in your head that it’s not about you anymore. It’s about family. It’s about helping other people. For years you’ll be putting yourself out there… But you’re going to become a more private person and you’re going to come to realize that the way to get your story out there—the actual narrative, the truth—isn’t by engaging but by doing.”

4. Kim Kardashian

Source:Kim Kardashian

On not being content:

“But know this. When you get here, to May 2022, you’re not going to be content. You’re still going to be looking for that next “it…And when you find it, you’re going to do it—we’re going to do it—like we always do: to the fullest.”

5. Maye Musk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKLtD_0fhKN5qa00 Source:other

An Excerpt from “The Unstoppable Force” by daughter Tosca Musk

On Maye being unstoppable:

“My whole life, I’ve seen my mom do everything. As a result I think I’ll always expect her to be able to do everything. Sometimes I wonder whether it’s time I start limiting those expectations, as she gets older. But then I look at her again, still unstoppable, and I think, Not yet.”

6. Maye Musk

Source:Maye Musk

On Maye’s successes and uncontainable force:

“My mom is 74 now. In her years on this planet she’s earned two master’s degrees in nutrition science, won awards in the dietetics field, has been in countless fashion shows and editorials, and she’s even appeared in a Beyoncé video. She is an uncontainable force, and she’s the most fearless woman I’ve ever known.”

7. Yumi Nu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178DxU_0fhKN5qa00 Source:Sports Illustrated

An Excerpt from “My Year of Visibility” by Yumi Nu

On the biggest year of her modeling career:

“Hands down, this has been the biggest year of my modeling career thus far: After making my SI Swimsuit debut in last year’s issue, I appeared on the cover of the September issue of Vogue; I shot for Victoria’s Secret; I even did a fragrance campaign. And I fulfilled a longtime dream of mine by booking the cover of Vogue Japan.

8. Yumi Nu

Source:Yumi Nu

On what it means being second-generation Japanese American in this industry:

“I’m second-generation Japanese American, and Japanese culture values being skinny, dainty and small. So for me to be on the cover of Vogue Japan meant being seen and being honored by a culture that often makes people with bigger bodies like mine feel invisible.”

BEAUTY & FASHION
CELEBRITIES
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEW YORK CITY, NY
