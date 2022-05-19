Join us for Audacy's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rundown

Hey, why isn't Iron Maiden in the Rock Hall yet?! And what about Motörhead ? It's always a contentious discussion around Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction season, and this year Audacy hosts Remy Maxwell and Weasel are going live to break it all down!

Listen to the Audacy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Rundown replay below

Audacy's Rock experts Remy Maxwell and Weasel are set to break down the significance of all of this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees -- led by Dolly Parton , Eminem , Duran Duran , Lionel Richie , Pat Benatar , Eurythmics , and Carly Simon -- plus they'll discuss all of those artists who have still managed to escape being feted in Rock's hallowed halls, plus much more.

Who got in? Who didn't? Who belongs, and who doesn't... Listen above.

