ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Join us for Audacy's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rundown

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqZ0a_0fhKN4xr00

Hey, why isn't Iron Maiden in the Rock Hall yet?! And what about Motörhead ? It's always a contentious discussion around Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction season, and this year Audacy hosts Remy Maxwell and Weasel are going live to break it all down!

Listen to the Audacy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Rundown replay below

Audacy's Rock experts Remy Maxwell and Weasel are set to break down the significance of all of this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees -- led by Dolly Parton , Eminem , Duran Duran , Lionel Richie , Pat Benatar , Eurythmics , and Carly Simon -- plus they'll discuss all of those artists who have still managed to escape being feted in Rock's hallowed halls, plus much more.

Who got in? Who didn't? Who belongs, and who doesn't... Listen above.

For every mood, every interest, every passion. By Audacy.

The Audacy app can be downloaded through the Apple Store or Google Play .

Check out some of Audacy's all-new Rock stations like Masters Of Metal , IndustriALT , 80s Guitar , Rock N’ Road , Freedom Rock , The Canyon , Arena Rock , Wake Up and Rock , and The Roots of Rock for those who crave the early days.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Finalist HunterGirl Speaks Out After Season 20 Finale

During last night’s finale, “American Idol” crowned Noah Thompson as the Season 20 winner, and fellow finalist HunterGirl couldn’t be prouder of him. The rising country star from Winchester, Tennesee, has impressed the judges and audience since her audition. She immediately became a frontrunner in the competition, and she held onto that title all the way until the end when it was just her and Thompson.
TV SHOWS
realitytitbit.com

Winning American Idol comes with a cash prize and record deal

American Idol season 20 came to a close last night, after Noah Thompson was crowned the 2022 winner. HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson were the final three contestants, but American Idol fans all over the world were Team Noah. Although being known for winning American Idol is a prize...
TV & VIDEOS
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Pat Benatar
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Carly Simon
Audacy

Audacy

58K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy