Chicago, IL

Portillo's unveils plant-based 'Garden Dog,' a permanent menu item

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A restaurant chain known for its meat is putting a new item on the menu.

Oak Brook-based Portillo’s is adding a plant-based hot dog to the menu and calling it the “Garden Dog.” That’s a play on the ideal mix of Chicago-style toppings, which is known as “dragging” a hot dog through “the garden” (yellow mustard, bright green relish, chopped onions, tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt).

The Garden Dog’s timing could be right, as nearly half of all U.S. adults say they eat plant-based diets at least part of the time. Portillo’s says its garden dog links is “packed with pea protein” and smoked before being char-grilled at its restaurants.

“All of the Garden Dog’s ingredients are vegan,” the chain’s website says. “The section of the grill used for the Garden Dog is dedicated only to the Garden Dog. However, we cannot guarantee that the Garden Dog will not come into contact with meat.”

Portillo’s said it has been working with Field Roast for years to develop the offering. The restaurant chain said it will be a permanent menu item.

Chicago, IL
