‘Time to get greedy’: Nico Harrison focusing on what Mavs can do, not what they’ve done

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison watches from the stands with Michael Finley, right, during the fourth quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News

SAN FRANCISCO — While most Mavericks players and coaches probably were just awakening Monday morning, president Nico Harrison was en route to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Just 12 hours earlier the Mavericks had advanced to the Western Conference finals, but Harrison and vice president Michael Finley headed a 15-member Dallas contingent to attend the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

“It could be worse,” Harrison said. “We could be done.”

Dallas most certainly is not done, thanks to Sunday night’s 120-93 Game 7 thrashing of reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix.

Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between Dallas and Golden State is Wednesday night in the Chase Center. When the Mavericks landed in San Francisco shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, it was a homecoming for Bay Area native, Cal Berkeley product and first-year Dallas coach Jason Kidd.

As for whether this signifies Dallas’ return to the Western Conference elite, after an 11-year absence, and the statement it makes for the new Harrison-led regime, Kidd shrugged.

“I don’t know,” Kidd said. “I’ll let you guys write that.”

In the coming days, as national media cover this half of the NBA version of the Final Four and the Mavericks bandwagon mushrooms, the narrative about No. 4 seed Dallas mostly will focus on 23-year-old superstar Luka Doncic and The Trade of this NBA season.

Namely Dallas’ Feb. 10 trade of Kristaps Porzingis to Washington for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

Dinwiddie sank five 3-pointers in the Mavericks’ Game 6 win over the Suns and then exploded for 30 points off the bench in Game 7.

Bertans is Dallas’ 2022 version of 2011 Peja Stojakovic, sinking four 3-pointers in the Game 4 win over Phoenix.

What thoughts went through the minds of Harrison and Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban as their acquisitions helped tilt the series after Dallas fell behind 2-0?

“Honestly, you get a chance to smile,” Harrison said. “And Mark and I will wink at each other. But you’ve got to keep pushing forward and looking forward, not behind.”

For that reason, Harrison and Kidd, friends for two decades, say there was little if any reflecting or basking after Sunday night’s blowout.

The challenge of facing the Warriors, making their sixth conference finals appearance in eight years, await — as does opportunity. Dallas went 3-1 against Golden State in the regular season. The Mavericks were 2-0 against one East finalist, Boston, and 1-1 against the other, Miami.

“I’m with Jason on this,” Harrison said. “I can sit back and think about it in August. Heck, I want to keep playing. This is time to get greedy. It’s not time to be complacent and kind of look back at your accomplishments.

“This is the time to be focused. When you make it to this point, it’s time to take it to another level.”

Although his day-to-day focus has been on the present throughout Dallas’ playoff push, which on Monday reached the one-month mark, Harrison has noticed the groundswell of excitement from a fan base that had not experienced a playoff series win since the 2011 championship run.

“You can see it from the whole city, really,” he said. “Whether it’s from people like you who are writing, or TV or the fans, you can feel it. So it’s impossible not to feel what this means for the franchise and to the city.”

For Kidd the emotions likely run deeper, although he’s shown few hints of that this season.

Dallas was the franchise that drafted him No. 2 overall in 1994. Dallas is where he won his only championship as a player, in 2011, at age 38.

And Dallas is the franchise that gave him another head coaching opportunity, after sudden exits in Brooklyn in 2014 and Milwaukee in 2018, followed by a 2020 championship run as an assistant under the Lakers’ Frank Vogel.

Throughout the postseason he has played the underdog “no one expects us to win” card, but that will be more difficult after toppling the 64-win, title-favorite Suns.

He said past experiences, failures and his time under Vogel gave him needed perspective after, virtually overnight, he went from player to coach. He retired as a Knicks point guard on June 3, 2013 and nine days later was hired by the Nets.

“As a player, as a gladiator, you’re out to kill, seek and destroy,” he said. “As a coach you can’t seek and destroy because you’re not playing. You have to make a change and going straight from player to coach, it takes time.”

Admittedly “uptight” at times while coaching the Nets and Bucks, Kidd says he has learned to put trust in, and empower, players.

“The previous coach,” he said, alluding to Rick Carlisle, “would take timeouts right away on a 2-0 run or a 4-0 run. I want my guys to work through it.”

As the Mavericks’ plane prepared to take off from Phoenix early Monday afternoon, the Mavericks were 1,062 miles from American Airlines Center and 659 miles to the Warriors’ Chase Center.

When Dallas arrived for Game 7, everyone in the travel party had packed for a week. No one was given a travel itinerary. The sole focus and intent was beating Phoenix and, afterward, flying West instead of East.

Kidd, the Naismith Hall of Fame point guard, said he learned from Vogel the importance of accountability but also having fun – the latter lesson of which bolstered by coaching Doncic.

“He wants to have fun,” Kidd said. “And he has fun when he’s on the biggest stage, and so to be able to recognize that and also talk about that, that’s why we always talk about having fun.”

The Mavericks’ goal is to keep playing, and having fun, and perhaps ponder what it all means when they are done.

It’s gotten them halfway, eight wins, to a championship.