Former Bears running back Tarik Cohen suffers injury while live-streaming workout

(670 The Score) Former Bears running back Tarik Cohen suffered a significant injury during a workout that he was live-streaming on Instagram on Tuesday.

Cohen fell to the turf while cutting and immediately grabbed at his lower right leg. A popping sound could be heard as well. An MRI later revealed that Cohen suffered a ruptured Achilles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday evening.

The Bears released Cohen with an injury designation in March after he spent five years with them. He remains a free agent.

Cohen, who’s 26, earned Pro Bowl honors and was an All-Pro return man in 2018. He rushed for 1,101 yards and had 209 catches for 1,575 yards across four seasons of action in Chicago. He missed all of the 2021 season with a serious knee injury that he suffered in September 2020.

Cohen recently authored a heartbreaking essay in the Players’ Tribune that detailed his family tragedy and the difficulties in overcoming his knee injury.

