Texas State

ERCOT: Texas power grid has enough power for hot summer months

By Chad Washington
 4 days ago

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — After a weekend where they asked Texans to conserve use of their electricity, the Electric Reliability Group of Texas (ERCOT) said that they expect a record number of demand for electricity in the state.

The ERCOT region is expected to have sufficient installed generating capacity to serve peak demands in the upcoming summer season, June – September 2022, under normal system conditions and most of the reserve capacity risk scenarios examined.

FULL STATEMENT: Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy for the ERCOT Region (SARA) Summer 2022

The agency that oversees the state’s power grid also said that they think the grid will have enough power to work through the state’s hottest months, from June to September.

This comes after ERCOT told Texans to conserve their power usage last weekend as six power generation facilities went offline, forcing the agency to ask everyone to limit use of their large appliances and keep their thermostats to no less than 78 degrees between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m..

But ERCOT anticipates enough gas-fired, solar and wind energy plants to be fully functional during the summer months.

