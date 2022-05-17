ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Report: Why does long COVID happen?

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — One of the most surprising issues coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the seemingly random occurance of so-called long COVID. It is very real, according to health experts, but why does it happen?

Long COVID is the persistence of a wide range of symptoms more than 60 days after exposure to the virus — from diminished sense of smell to severe breathing problems.

There are two main theories for why it happens. The first is that our body’s immune system starts to fight COVID-19 and continues months after exposure. Another theory is that the virus can persist in the body for months at low levels. It is not infectious, but symptoms linger.

