Man carjacked near D.A’s office and Criminal Court building says NOPD

A man was carjacked just feet away from the District Attorney’s Office and the Criminal Court building in the middle of the day.

It happened Monday at about 11:22 a.m. at the corner of Tulane Avenue and South White Street which is corner of the Criminal Court District in New Orleans.

According to an NOPD report, an unknown male suspect approached the 39-year-old man and demanded the victim to get out of his car. The victim complied and the suspect fled in the victim’s gray 2019 Honda CRV bearing Florida LP LZFL95.

About an hour later police were called about another unrelated carjacking that happened as a man was fixing his 2007 Mazda RX7 in the 1900 block of Pace Boulevard in Algiers.

Police say the victim noticed his car began to roll back as he was working on it and saw the carjacker in the driver seat as he drove away in the car.

These carjackings come just as Metropolitan Crime Commission President, Rafael Goyeneche says crime data shows carjackings have declined slightly.

“Some positive news to discuss as it relates to carjacking – while we are still 232% higher relative to 2019, there has been a sharp decline over the last 6 weeks or so. In January 2022, we had 54 reported carjacking incidents (an average of nearly 2 per day). Since April, only 16 carjacking incidents have occurred,” said Goyeneche.