CT school in 'mourning' after 'beloved student,' 17, fatally stabbed in fight; no arrests

By Brian Brant
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Connecticut school is in mourning following the death of a 17-year-old student who was fatally stabbed during a fight in Shelton last weekend that injured several other teenagers.

James "Jimmy" McGrath, a junior at Fairfield Preparatory School, was killed after an altercation outside a home on Laurel Glen Drive late Saturday, police said. McGrath was one of the four teens stabbed once officers responded just before midnight.

Police told the New York Post there were no arrests made as of Tuesday morning, with an investigation "ongoing."

In a statement, Fairfield Prep Director of Communications Colleen Adams said the school was "mourning" the loss of McGrath, "a beloved student" and "athlete on the football and lacrosse teams."

"He will forever be a member of the Prep Brotherhood," Adams said in a statement. "More than 1,000 people gathered at a private prayer service on campus Sunday, followed by a schoolwide service Monday morning where President Christian Cashman addressed the students, faculty, and staff."

James "Jimmy" McGrath was killed during a fight outside a Shelton home that also injured three other teens, police said. Photo credit Fairfield Preparatory School

"I offer Prep's loving condolences and embrace of the McGrath family once more," she added. "May the Spirit of healing peace and love enfold them, and may we be instruments of peace and healing in the days ahead. May God bless Jimmy McGrath, Class of 2023, forever a Man for Others, forever a Son of Fairfield Prep."

School Principal Kathy Riddle said counseling sessions are being made available throughout the week.

The three other victims have since spoken to police, WTIC reports.

"It’s sad to see what’s happening to our teenagers and that they are making so many wrong mistakes and decisions, and I feel so scared for my kids growing up and going to school," Christina Louis-Fin, who lives across the street, told the outlet.

Another neighbor, who happens to be a nurse, saw the fight happen and heard screams before she went over to try and help McGrath, her son told WABC 7 .

"She walked out and she saw what was happening and [she] walked over and gave the kid CPR before he passed away," said Peter McCarthy.

#Violent Crime
