How To Repurpose A Closet Into A DIY Vanity

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. April’s current home in Texas formerly belonged to her grandparents! “Growing up I spent Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, and so many other holidays in this house,” she shares. “We were so lucky to be able to purchase it, with it being such a diamond in the (very) rough.” While April has altered the home to fit her own style, she does enjoy the occasional throwback moment. “I love comparing photos from decades ago to now,” she says. “I have a photo of me in a swing in the tree in the backyard where we have a swing now — and the tree is much bigger!”

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO