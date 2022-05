(WXYZ) — There's a growing buzz around the Motor City that Detroit is the place to be, and thanks to an expanding organization, it's also a bee city. Detroit Hives, which was co-founded by Tim Paule, manages over 50 bee hives in Detroit. The main goal is "create sustainable communities and bee populations by transforming vacant lots into pollinator friendly spaces," according to the website.

