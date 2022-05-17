ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fonda, NY

State Police investigate fatal house fire in Ephratah

By Johan Sheridan
 4 days ago

EPHRATAH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Police based in Fonda are investigating a fire that occurred on Friday the 13 on State Route 67 in Ephratah. Sara E. Stinnett, 74, was killed in the fire.

Police said the fatal fire and death of the resident are considered suspicious.

Close to 4 p.m. on May 13, troopers responded to the structure fire while the Ephratah Volunteer Fire Department worked to knock it down. The home was believed to be occupied by its owner, Stinnett. Her body was found deceased inside after the fire was out.

If you or someone you know has any information on the fire, or saw smoke in the area at the time, contact New York State Police at (800) GIVE-TIP . Stick with NEWS10 for more as this story develops.

