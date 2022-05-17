ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Crib bumper ban: Products blamed in baby deaths can no longer be sold

By Talia Naquin, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKIln_0fhKFKiY00

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( WJW ) – Crib bumpers and inclined sleepers blamed in more than 200 baby deaths will soon be banned.

President Joe Biden signed legislation Monday that prohibits the manufacture or sale of some infant sleep products. Companies have 180 days to comply with the new law.

Infants’ noses and mouths can be covered by a bumper or stuck between the bumper and a crib mattress, which can cause babies to suffocate. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission , there were 113 baby deaths involving crib bumpers from 1990 through March 2019.

More than 100 infants have died in inclined sleepers, according to the CPSC.

Ohio U.S. Sen. Rob Portman was one of the sponsors of the bipartisan bill.

Groundbreaking SIDS study uncovers possible cause of infant deaths

Portman and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth introduced the legislation in April 2021.

“The use of padded crib bumpers poses an unnecessary threat to the health and safety of infants everywhere, there is no reason the sale of these items should continue,” Sen. Portman said in a press release .

The “Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021” was endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), Kids in Danger and Consumer Federation of American and Breathable Baby, according to a press release from Portman’s office.

Ohio banned the sale of traditional crib bumpers in 2017.

AAP’s guidance for parents for safe sleep for infants is a firm, flat, clutter-free mattress with a taut sheet, no blankets, pillows, crib bumpers or stuffed animals

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Two arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust

STOKES, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested after deputies obtained a search warrant after finding cocaine in a vehicle during a traffic stop on May 13, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies conducted the stop due to a traffic violation. Upon finding cocaine in the vehicle, they obtained a search warrant for […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
People

President Biden Passes Bill Prohibiting Sale of Crib Bumpers, Aims to Reduce Possible Infant Deaths

President Joe Biden has signed new legislation that bans the sale of padded crib bumpers, which have been proven to pose risks to sleeping infants. The Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021 (H.R. 3182), signed into law on Monday, prohibits the manufacture and sale of crib bumpers or inclined sleepers for infants. The bill was first introduced last May by Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Washington State
WGN News

US deaths from COVID hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years in

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 hit 1 million on Monday, a once-unimaginable figure that only hints at the multitudes of loved ones and friends staggered by grief and frustration. The confirmed number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days. It is roughly equal to how many Americans died […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rob Portman
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Goods#Health And Safety#Bumpers#Wjw#Sids#Aap#Breathable Baby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
THV11

First possible case of mysterious Hepatitis X in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas could have it's first case of "Hepatitis X." The Arkansas Department of Health is investigating an unexplained illness in a child last year. The mysterious illness has been coined "Hepatitis X," because it is an unexplained form of hepatitis. Doctors are still researching what the virus is and how children are becoming infected with it.
ARKANSAS STATE
Popculture

Urgent Bed Recall Issued After 1 Death, Dozens of Injuries Reported

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging consumers to immediately stop the use of certain beds after the bedroom piece resulted in numerous injuries and a death. Bestar of Canada, along with the CPSC, on April 7 issued an urgent recall of thousands Bestar wall beds after it was found they can detach from the wall, posing a serious injury risk and, in one case, fatally injuring one woman.
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WNCT

WNCT

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy