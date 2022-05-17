ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police: Kidnapping victim passes note to KFC worker begging for help

By Nexstar Media Wire, Destinee Hannah, Andrew Ellison
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRSSv_0fhKEzZc00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A man is facing charges of kidnapping and evading arrest after officers said the victim begged for help from a KFC employee.

Officers responded on Saturday to a kidnapping call at KFC in Memphis, where a worker at the restaurant told them a woman had left a note begging for help. The employee gave a description of the woman and the man she was with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iITue_0fhKEzZc00
Diego Glay (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)
Hot Springs kidnapping suspect pleads not guilty

Police soon found the victim and a man who matched the worker’s description. Court documents said the man, 23-year-old Diego Glay, refused to obey officers’ commands and took off running.

Glay was soon caught and taken into custody.

The victim told police that Glay was her boyfriend and that he had been holding her against her will. She said Glay has previously punched her in the face.

Investigators learned that the woman had come to visit Glay from Baltimore. Glay was looking through her phone and got upset upon finding a video of her with an ex-boyfriend. Afterward, the woman bought a train ticket back to Baltimore, but Glay allegedly found out and wouldn’t let her go, holding her “physically against her will with physical assaults, threats, and being armed with a handgun,” Memphis police said.

Suspect in Hot Springs Amber Alert kidnapping pleads not guilty

Officers said Glay also took the victim’s phone and kept her from leaving his sight for days at a time. He and the woman went from hotel to hotel, according to police.

Glay is currently being held at a Memphis jail facility on $35,000 bond, according to Shelby County records. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Serial shoplifter puts on stolen items before leaving, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The owner of a South Memphis gas station said he’s relieved a man who has been stealing from him for days is behind bars. Tierre Brown, 30, is accused of breaking into a Valero Station on Airways twice and shoplifting three times in front of employees over a three-day period. The gas […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man seeks help after being shot, gets shot again by family member

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man is recovering after being shot by his uncle when seeking help from a previous shooting on Sunday, police say. According to Dyersburg Police, officers were investigating a shots fired call around midnight near Upper Finely Road when they received another call regarding a person shot while attempting to break […]
DYERSBURG, TN
WREG

2 teens not old enough to drive charged in armed carjackings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers are facing serious charges after police said they carjacked multiple people in the same day, and they said these incidents happened at busy shopping centers. Both suspects in this case are minors – they’re only 13 and 15-years-old. Now, they’re facing a whole mess of charges. Police said the first […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Memphis Police#Begging#Violent Crime#Wreg
THV11

1 person found dead in vehicle in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating a homicide on Springvale Road. Around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday night, officers responded to a shooting and located a victim inside a vehicle at the Springvale Road location. The victim was pronounced dead at...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
KFC
WREG

Man shot and killed on Lamar and Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Southeast Memphis Tuesday morning. The incident happened at Lamar and Shelby Drive just after 7 a.m. A man was found dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. Police are investigating the area and asking drivers to avoid the area due […]
MEMPHIS, TN
5NEWS

Vehicle crashes into building in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Fort Smith building. According to Fort Smith Police, the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not believe anyone else was injured. Emergency crews...
FORT SMITH, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy