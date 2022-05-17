Accused gunman in O.C. church shooting charged with capital murder

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (KNX) – On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said the man accused of shooting a Taiwanese church congregation Sunday was charged with 10 counts, including capital murder.

The charges for 68-year-old Daniel Chou include one count of first-degree murder (which was enhanced with special circumstances of "lying in wait" and personal use of a firearm), five counts of attempted murder for each injured victim (enhanced with premediatation and deliberations) and four counts of possession of destructive devices with intent to kill or harm.

Spitzer said the decision on whether or not to seek the death penalty will be determined following a "thorough review" of the case.

In addition to the charges by the D.A., Chou could also face federal counts as the FBI launched a hate crime investigation into the shooting.

Law enforcement officials suspect Chou drove from his home in Las Vegas, Nevada to the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Orange County where he opened fire at a Taiwanese congregation during a luncheon.

At a press conference Monday, O.C. Sheriff Don Barnes said he believed the attack was premeditated and a “politically motivated hate incident.” He also said that notes belonging to Chou indicated he had grievances regarding political tension between China and Taiwan.

The shooting left 52-year-old Dr. John Cheng dead and five people hospitalized. Dr. Cheng was deemed a hero by officials, who said he was killed while tackling the suspect.

Chou will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Orange County.

City News Service contributed to this report.

