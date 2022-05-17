Fetterman votes from the hospital via emergency absentee ballot

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman cast his ballot in Tuesday’s state primary election from a hospital in Lancaster, where he is still recovering from a stroke he suffered over the weekend.

He voted by an emergency absentee ballot, according to Fetterman’s campaign. His wife Gisele, who has been by his side at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, voted at a polling place in Braddock.

In a video shared on social media , the 52-year-old said he wasn’t feeling well on Friday and decided to get checked out. Doctors told him he suffered a stroke caused by a clot from his heart being in an atrial fibrillation rhythm. Fortunately, he said, doctors were able to remove the clot and reverse the stroke.

Fetterman's campaign released a statement on Tuesday saying that doctors would implant a pacemaker:

"John Fetterman is about to undergo a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. It should be a short procedure that will help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), by regulating his heart rate and rhythm."

The lieutenant governor said he had no cognitive damage and is “well on his way to a full recovery.”

Fetterman is reportedly leading the state’s Democratic U.S. Senate race . Polls are open until 8 p.m.

