Red Hill, SC

Red Hill graduates 59 seniors

 4 days ago
Red Hill High School held its annual commencement ceremony on May 15 in the south gymnasium of the school where 59 senior students received diplomas in front of a packed house of family, friends and supporters. Above, Kenlee Lytle and Hunter Osmon are shown during the processional while the RHHS concert band provided the music.
Red Hill High School held its annual commencement ceremony on May 15 where the RHHS choir sang a musical selection featuring its senior members for the final time. Seniors shown, from left, are: Maggie Payne, Shayla Peters, Melayna Moore and Joshua Brunson. Fifty-nine diplomas were presented before the Charge to the Senior Class was given by class president Logan Buchanan to end the ceremony.

