Red Hill graduates 59 seniors

Related
This Is The Best Hippie Town In South Carolina
Thrillist found the "hippiest" town in each state, including this groovy place in South Carolina.
carolinapanorama.com
UNCOVERED: Senator gets grants for charities, then checks disappear
COLUMBIA — An Upstate senator has singlehandedly withheld some $125,000 in funds the state promised to three Greenville charities for a summer camp, after-school program and fitness park — a trio of projects designed to benefit underprivileged children and low-income seniors. Checks that state Sen. Karl Allen, D-Greenville,...
TODAY.com
Taste of South Carolina: 4 dishes that capture the culinary soul of the region
TODAY is getting a taste of South Carolina thanks to local chefs BJ Dennis, Orchid Paulmeier and Andrew Carmines. Each chef is sharing a dish that showcases and celebrates the cuisine of the region. Paulmeier, who specializes in barbecue and a was finalist on season 7 of "Food Network Star," shows us how to make smoky pulled pork with Carolina-style barbecue sauce. Carmines, a second-generation restaurateur of a seafood-focused restaurant, demonstrates how to prepare deviled crab. And Dennis, a Gullah-Geechee cuisine enthusiast, whips up fried shrimp and okra with red rice.
5 Great Burger Spots in South Carolina
When it comes to comfort food, a nice burger is still on top of the list for many of us. However, sometimes it's hard to find a burger that is prepared well. But that's what we are here for. To help you find delicious burgers in South Carolina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pet of the week
Blue is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. Blue is a male Weimaraner-mix about 2-years-old. He is described as sweet
Five Amazing Places for a Long Weekend in South Carolina
Without a doubt, South Carolina is one for he most beautiful states in the US, and you can easily tell why. The people here are incredibly friendly, the views are amazing, the food is great and there is something to do for everybody. Whether you want to sit at the beach all day, go hiking, or treat yourself to a nice and luxurious experience in one of the big cities, you'll definitely find anything you need in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Thursday night earthquake in South Carolina was stronger than originally reported
ELGIN, S.C. — An earthquake reported Thursday night in South Carolina was stronger than originally reported. It was first reported as a 1.2 magnitude but the USGS has now said it was a 1.8 magnitude. According to the USGS, the quake was centered near Elgin around 8 p.m. Several...
Family speaks after Timothy Taylor cleared in Brittanee Drexel murder case
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of Timothy Taylor, a man once accused in the disappearance and murder of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel, spoke out publicly for the first time on Thursday. It comes just days after authorities announced Raymond Moody, once listed as a person of interest, had confessed to killing the teen while was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
These South Carolina Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In 2022
South Carolina has no shortage of amazing communities, both big and small, that many are proud to call home. But how do they measure up to other cities around the country?. U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metropolitan areas around the U.S. to determine which areas are the best places to live in 2022, using data such as quality of life, job market and desirability. Five cities in the Palmetto State made the list, with three even cracking the Top 50 overall.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake reported in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was reported Thursday night in South Carolina. According to USGS, the earthquake hit around 8 p.m. 3.8 miles east southeast of Elgin. The earthquake was initially reported to have a 1.2 magnitude but has since ben updated...
wach.com
Thunderstorms return to South Carolina for the weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It was a hot end to the work week, but not quite hot enough to break any records - but I don't think anyone is complaining. This weekend won't be quite as hot - however with the extra humidity, it will still feel like we're in the mid 90s each afternoon.
NC man dies in motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach; 3rd deadly crash in 2 days
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man died Friday after a motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. The crash happened in the area of Maryport Drive and U.S. 17 near Lakewood Campground, Fowler said. Michael Williams, 23, of North Carolina, died at South Strand ER at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Horry County shares information on early voting ahead of June primaries
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Government has shared information about early voting ahead of the June primaries. This comes after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill that set rules for early voting. The county posted the early voting information on the Horry County Government Facebook page. The post says In-person Absentee […]
Horry County has become the epicenter for South Carolina deer-vehicle crashes
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The increase in the number of Horry County drivers hitting deer has outpaced the area’s growth, according to a data analysis from News13. While Horry County’s population grew about 30% from 2010 to 2020, the number of vehicles hitting deer increased by more than 255% – cementing the area’s spot […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Did Russell Fry Really Raise S.C. Gas Taxes 71%?
A mailer sent out by U.S. 7th Congressman Tom Rice claims Russell Fry raised your gas taxes by 71%. Is it true?. MyrtleBeachSC News fact checked the mailer. In fact, Rice is correct. As Majority Whip of the S.C. House, Fry did raise your gas tax by 71%. The measure was then vetoed by Governor Henry McMaster.
Charleston City Paper
A look at South Carolina’s new laws
The S.C. General Assembly passed 129 new laws during the 2022 session, including measures to spend lots of money, redraw legislative districts, allow early voting, ban vaccine mandates and keep transgender students from playing women’s sports. All but 17 have been signed into law. Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed seven...
wvlt.tv
New Pigeon River Gorge bridge open along I-40 in North Carolina
HARMON DEN, N.C. (WVLT) - A new bridge that allows travelers to cut through the Pigeon River Gorge was opened Thursday night, according to NCDOT Spokesperson David Uchiyama. Uchiyama said the bridge is on I-40 and goes over Cold Springs Creek and Harmon Den Road at Exit 7. “Crews from...
GoFundMe created for woman with ‘life-threatening’ injuries from Socastee shooting
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A GoFundMe has been created for a woman left with “life-threatening” injuries after a shooting Tuesday in Socastee. As of Friday evening, the GoFundMe has raised more than $17,000. Officers were called to Lake Park Drive Tuesday morning for a shooting, according to police. The woman was found in her vehicle with […]
GasBuddy: Horry County has some of the cheapest gas in South Carolina
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County gas stations are offering some of the least expensive fuel in South Carolina, according to information Wednesday from GasBuddy. The Marathon located at 1300 Hwy. 501 in Conway is selling gas for $3.97 a gallon, according to the gas-tracking organization. That’s the second-least expensive gas in the state. […]
Destroying farms, golf courses, lawns — feral pigs causing $115M in damages each year in South Carolina, and it’s only going to get worse
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Here’s what South Carolina farmers are getting used to – plant the seeds. Wait until wild hogs dig it up, seed by seed, row by row. Fix the ground and replant. Hogs return. Repeat. And repeat. And repeat. “If you go to some of these areas where hogs have been […]
Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville, IL
787
Followers
393
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT
1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville
Comments / 1