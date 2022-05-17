Central Florida Top June Family Events 2022

Universal Orlando Ticket and Hotel Specials Summer 2022. Universal Orlando Ticket and Hotel Specials Summer 2022 – With the continued expansion over the past few years, Universal Orlando Resort offers a thrilling combination of experiences throughout the resort for families to reclaim their summer vacation – and the destination has a variety of offerings available to help guests plan the epic getaway they crave. Now through September 30, guests can purchase a four-day park ticket for only $79 per person, per day (on select dates) to visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure (one theme park per day). Guests can also stay in the heart of the thrills with a 20 percent savings per night at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort – one of eight incredible Universal Orlando Resort hotels – available June 3 through August 13.

