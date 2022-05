How are you planning to spend your summer? Decompressing on a beach, perhaps (Sally Rooney book in hand, of course). Or maybe you’re looking to blow off your post-finals steam with a full week of nights out dancing to Bad Bunny tunes. Summer is the season when you’re meant to embrace your most hedonistic self — the weather is warm, the days are long, and your responsibilities are taking second seat to all of your fun plans. But, plans aren’t enough, you need a summer style aesthetic that fits the person you want to be in 2022. If you’re not already exceedingly online, pop onto social media for an intro to the season’s fashion trends to consider as you develop what type of main character you’re planning to be.

