ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VDH Retiring Some Covid Data

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3I6J_0fhKBo9400

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The Virginia Department of Health has announced it is getting rid of four Covid dashboards and two landing pages on Thursday. VDH says it is part of an effort to streamline information and align it with the CDC.

Among what is being gotten rid of is the dashboards for Federal Vaccine Doses and Vaccines Received. VDH argues vaccines are widely available, and there appears to be reduced interest in this data. The Cases and Deaths by Date Reported Dashboard is also going away as actual death date is the focus.

VDH is also getting rid of the Level of Community Transmission landing page as it already directs you to the CDC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Vaccines
State
Virginia State
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
520
Followers
465
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy