VDH Retiring Some Covid Data

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The Virginia Department of Health has announced it is getting rid of four Covid dashboards and two landing pages on Thursday. VDH says it is part of an effort to streamline information and align it with the CDC.

Among what is being gotten rid of is the dashboards for Federal Vaccine Doses and Vaccines Received. VDH argues vaccines are widely available, and there appears to be reduced interest in this data. The Cases and Deaths by Date Reported Dashboard is also going away as actual death date is the focus.

VDH is also getting rid of the Level of Community Transmission landing page as it already directs you to the CDC.