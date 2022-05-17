ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottoway County, VA

Nottoway Woman Charged in Connection to Suspect Pursuit

 4 days ago

Nottoway County, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - A Crewe resident has been charged with one felony count of interfering with the operation of an aircraft.

Virginia State Police were assisting the Nottoway County Sheriff's Office with an ongoing pursuit and suspect search near the Town of Crewe Monday evening (May 16). While operating a department fixed-wing aircraft as part of the search effort for the pursuit suspect, a Virginia State Police Trooper-Pilot was temporarily blinded by a laser pointer being used by an individual on the ground in Crewe. This occurred at approximately 10:50 p.m.

Once the pilot was able to regain sight several minutes later, he and his co-pilot, another trooper, were able to identify the source of the laser and provide troopers on the ground with an exact location and address. As the aircraft continued to circle the area and assist with the search efforts, the laser continued to strike and track the aircraft.

With the assistance of the Town of Crewe Police Department, Virginia State Police identified the individual and located the laser pointer at a residence in the 100 block of Melody Lane. Tabitha A. Crater, 40, was taken into custody without incident.

The FAA was notified of the incident, which remains under investigation.

