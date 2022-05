Eric Clapton has postponed some of his European concerts after testing positive for COVID. “Eric Clapton is unfortunately suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall,” a message posted to the guitar great’s Facebook page explained, alluding to Clapton’s recent performances in London. “He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery. Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, promoters, their staff and of course the fans.”

