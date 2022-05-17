Second annual Juneteenth celebration in Great Falls scheduled for June 18

Great Falls is hosting its second annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18 in the bandshell area of Gibson Park, according to a Great Falls Public Library press release.

The program, running from 1 to 5 p.m., will include: a proclamation from Mayor Bob Kelly; a historical overview; welcoming speakers from the YWCA, the GFPL, and Malmstrom Air Force Base's Diversity and Inclusion Team; and the diverse musical arrangements of multiple community music groups.

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when federal troops entered the last remaining unoccupied region of the Confederacy to declare an end to slavery. It was designated a federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021.

The event will be an informal block party at the park that is free and open to the public, with music from DJs from Malmstrom and the Voyagers’ mascot Orbit for the kids.

“It's a time for families, friends, and community members to enjoy great food, good music, and fun games,” the release read. “And to celebrate the tie that truly binds us all as Americans: our freedom.”

Other events through GFPL

Awareness in an Online World, Online Safety Presentation The presentation will be held June 14 at 7 p.m. in the Cordingley Room or online via Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86526849091

In partnership with the Downtown Safety Alliance, the Great Falls Public Library is hosting an in-depth presentation by Steven Hankins, an Information Systems Analyst for the City of Great Falls, about how to more safely navigate the online world. Join us to learn how to avoid online fraud and how to better practice online security.

Music in the Library Park

Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. beginning June 21

The Great Falls Public Library's summer music series begins Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. This summer the Library will be hosting six weeks of musical acts and will include artists from Montana and beyond. Featuring styles ranging from country to jazz to folk to party rock, there's something for everyone. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy these free performances under the big sky in the Library Park.

This year the library has invited food trucks for the performances, so bring an appetite as well!

Performers and dates:

June 21: Pollo Loco

June 28: Wilbur Rehmann Quintet

July 5: Joel Corda

July 12: Lucky Valentines

July 19: Tracy Williams

July 26: Savvy

Shows begin at 7 p.m. Watch the Library's social media for band details and food truck schedules.

Healthcare Navigator Providing Assistance at Great Falls Public Library Second Friday each month, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

If you are struggling with enrolling in the Health Insurance Marketplace or just want to learn more about health insurance options available to you, then come talk with a Healthcare Navigator.

Healthcare Navigators are trained to help people who need assistance enrolling in health plans through the Health Insurance Marketplace or, if eligible, Medicaid. They can also help people who are already enrolled in the Marketplace but are having issues managing their care.

To learn more, please visit the Healthcare Navigator on the second Friday of each month at the Great Falls Public Library. The Navigator will be in the game room on the second floor from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

