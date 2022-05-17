7 ways to buy and sell NFTs

Buying and selling NFTs might be fun for a while, but once the bottom line is hit, what then? That’s a question that Non Fungible Films is trying to answer by focusing on building a place on the internet where engagement and building something with others is the main key. There’s a reason that NFTs became popular during a pandemic when everyone was isolated, and it is because they offered a real chance at connection.

The system that NFF is building is supposed to be decentralized and focused on the engagement of the community by building the animations and telling the stories, rather than focusing on squeezing every last dollar from the people who are working with and experiencing your products.

Instead of racing to the bottom by focusing on an earning mentality, everything that Non Fungible Films creates is focused on entertaining and engaging their core audience, and if people are showing up to enjoy the stories and believe in what they are seeing, then the earning of NFTs or other smaller items is going to be secondary to the story. If you want to buy and sell NFTs while also working with a great community, then NFF is a great place to start.

If you are planning to buy and sell NFTs, you’re in the right place. We’ll be talking about the ways that you can here in a moment. There are many collections that are on the market that you can choose from.

While there are a ton of .jpeg files that you’ll find, there are also non fungible films as well. NFTs are getting mixed reviews from good to those ‘it’s a scam’ comments. However, it’s important to find the right project so you invest in a good NFT instead of something that might look like a ‘rugged project’ waiting to happen.

If you are looking for ways to buy and sell NFTs, keep reading. Let’s dive right in and talk more about them.

1. Find a marketplace

First and foremost, it’s important to find a marketplace that will allow you to buy and sell NFTs. You’ll want to be able to create an account so you can be able to link your wallet. Keep in mind that there are NFTs that are sold through various blockchains like Ethereum and Solana. Once your account is created, and your wallet is connected, that’s when you want to get started.

2. Determine which blockchain is best

One of the downsides of buying and selling NFTs is the fees. On the Ethereum blockchain, you have what is known as ‘gas fees’. These fees can be really high. If the Ethereum fees are high, you might want to consider going for something like the Solana blockchain. You pay very little fees and save yourself money in the process. Either way, you’re bound to find a good NFT collection that you’ll like. Also, it may be wise to fund your wallet with your cryptocurrency of choice.

3. Browse through the marketplace

Once you have found the marketplace you want to use (like OpenSea or MagicEden), you can browse through the catalog and see which NFTs interest you. Remember, the prices will vary, so you’ll want to pay attention to things like the floor price. It’s also a good idea to check on the price of the crypto in question. If you need to do the math and the floor price is 0.1 SOL, for example, it’s the current price * 0.1. This doesn’t include the additional fees that you will be paying.

4. Bid on your NFT of choice

Most NFT collections can be sold in an auction style setting. So it’s important to get the best bid so it’s sold to you. Some marketplaces will allow you to buy it directly (if applicable). Keep in mind that you may be outbid by someone who is trying to buy that same NFT. If you have money to spend, you can engage in a little bidding war. However, you don’t want to spend more than you can afford. Keep in mind that you may not always get the NFT if you’re bidding on it. You won’t lose your cryptos if you didn’t get the one you wanted.

5. Selling the NFT

With the buying process out of the way, let’s switch gears and talk more about selling your NFTs. The concept is basically the same. You own the NFT and you want to sell it to the highest bidder (or an interested buyer). If you are planning on selling it outright, set it to a fixed price. Otherwise, you want to set a bidding range. The buyer with the highest bid will win and secure the NFT.

6. Promote it on social media

Assuming you have a good quality following, it’s important to promote your NFT on social media. This will help you see if there are any potential buyers that are willing to snag it. You can promote it on Twitter, which is popular amongst the NFT community. Or you can promote it on other platforms (if allowed). Make sure to get the word out or your NFT may be sitting on the shelf for a while.

7. Earn your payment

You won’t earn payment for the NFT after it’s sold. Once the sale is approved, the funds will go to your wallet. Keep in mind that a small percentage will be taken out for fees. Whether you buy or sell, you still need to pay fees. It’s a necessary evil, but at least you’re getting paid.

Final thoughts

If you are looking to buy and sell NFTs, you’ll want to follow this list of seven ways to go about doing them. You can buy and hold them or sell them after a short-term hold. You may hang onto them for the long-term if you want to. Either way, NFTs have taken the crypto world by storm. It’s only the beginning and it remains to be seen what exciting developments will happen in the world of non fungible tokens.

