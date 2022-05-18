ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

“Tuesday Night Trivia at Last Call DC begins Tonight, May 17th”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Capital City Showcase is excited to announce a new weekly trivia night: Tuesday Night Trivia at Last Call!. We will be bringing our high-flying, knowledge-dropping...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
popville.com

Howl at the Moon: “The live music bar is ready to bring endless entertainment to the Chinatown neighborhood, beginning with a grand opening party in the fall of 2022.”

900 7th Street, NW originally planned for 2020 before the pandemic hit. “The nation’s capital is about to howl louder than ever! Howl at the Moon is proud to announce the grand opening of our brand new Washington, D.C. venue, located at 900 7th Street NW in Chinatown. We are kicking things off with a grand opening blow-out in the fall of 2022, featuring drink specials on our mixed drinks, beers, and 86 oz. buckets. Our unbeatable dueling pianos show will be rocking the crowd all night long. Howl at the Moon is about to rock Washington, D.C. harder than ever, and it all gets started at the grand opening of our 900 7th Street NW venue!
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Missed Connection – 16th & Irving St, NW

A rare missed connection on 16th St near Irving St in Columbia Heights around 7:30pm on Tuesday, May 17th. I walked past a tall guy with blondish hair and gold/metallic glasses. He was walking his dog, who might have been a black lab mix and happened to look a lot like my family pet.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Entertainment
City
Washington, DC
Washingtonian.com

First Look: Sandlot Anacostia Opens Soon With Go-Go and Good Eats

Ian Callender stood in the middle of a rubble-strewn lot in Southeast DC, surveying what will be his biggest project yet: Sandlot Anacostia. Tall, soft-spoken, and dressed in a limited-edition North Face jacket and Jordan 4 Retro Raptor sneakers, Callender gazed at the Suitland Parkway traffic snaking past the dirt lot around him. “We’re Phase Zero here,” he said. That much was obvious.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Sweet City Ride

Thanks to Chris sending this perfect ride for the hot temps from Georgetown. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Bloomingdale, Events. “Bloomingdale Community Day is Back! 05/21”. Prince...
GEORGETOWN, DC
fox5dc.com

11-year-old Prince George's County native is a pool-playing phenom

BOWIE, Md. - Center Pocket in Bowie has billiards, beer, and an 11-year-old pool-playing phenom who goes by the name of Jawz. "My dad gave me that nickname because I was killing people on the pool table," D’Angelo "Jawz" Spain told FOX 5. Nearby players agreed. When it comes...
BOWIE, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria's Julie Carey Celebrates 30 Years at NBC-4

Broadcast journalist and Alexandria resident Julie Carey is celebrating 30 years at WRC-TV this spring, the last six as Northern Virginia bureau chief. She and her husband, a fellow journalist, moved to the area way back when from the Hoosier State, where they met at Indiana University. She landed her first job there at KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids. "It was the perfect place to start — big enough that there was a lot going on and small enough that I could make rookie mistakes."
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivia#Last Call#Chico Hard Seltzer
InsideHook

A History of DC’s Official Condiment — the One Chicago Tried to Steal

Philly has its cheesesteaks. Chicago has its deep dish pizza. And DC has its chicken wings — and mambo sauce. Some say the soul of DC is go-go music and mambo sauce. Others say, if you don’t know what mambo sauce is, you live in Washington…but you don’t live in DC. I may have grown up in Manhattan, but I’ve been in DC for three decades. I have a bottle of mambo sauce in the fridge and a back-up supply in the cabinet.Like go-go music, DC’s official sound, and the District’s official cocktail, the gin rickey, mambo sauce is the taste of DC.
CHICAGO, IL
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the fountain and the National Zoo, obviously

This rental is located at 3000 Connecticut Avenue NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,748 / 580ft2 – Gorgeous 580sqft. Apartment! Wonderful deal! (The National Zoo) Community Location: 3000 Connecticut Avenue, NW – Washington, DC 20008. Rental Information: $1748/Month | Efficiency Bedroom 1 Bath | 580sqft. Leasing Options: 12-Month.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

An American Fry Joint With Chicken and Beer Buckets Flies Into Downtown DC

“Fried chicken is the conduit for fun and happiness.” That’s according to Casey Patten, and the idea behind Little Chicken, a new fry joint and backyard-style bar opening in downtown DC on Friday, May 20. Patten, who founded the original Taylor Gourmet hoagie shops and owns Wharf sub destination Grazie Grazie, teamed up with chefs Gerald Addison and Chris Morgan of Caribbean spot Bammy’s for the casual, all-day venture at Midtown Center. On tap: crispy chicken and buckets, jug-size frozen drinks, swing chairs, “old people shuffleboard” (i.e. the standup kind), and all the homemade pie you can eat.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
bethesdamagazine.com

Willie T’s Seafood Shack to open in June in Silver Spring

Willie T’s Seafood Shack is targeting next month for an opening at 9326 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring, according to a manager at the Virginia location. The Silver Spring location was supposed to open in April, but the opening date has been a “moving target,” according to John Tang, the manager of Willie T’s in Springfield, Va. He did not have additional details.
SILVER SPRING, MD
popville.com

“Bloomingdale Community Day is Back! 05/21”

“Whether you call it “the secret park” the “cave park” or the “alley park,” Crispus Attucks Park has served as an oasis for the Bloomingdale community for many years for community events, weddings, picnics, or moments of zen. The Crispus Attucks community is thrilled to bring back our annual Bloomingdale Community Day this Saturday, May 21!
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

The battle to save a historic DC access point to the Potomac River

WASHINGTON — Archaeologists believe humans may have been gathering on the banks of the Potomac River at Fletcher’s Cove for thousands of years. But modern fishermen, kayakers and wildlife watchers say they come to the iconic spot accessed by an awkward turn off Canal Road NW through the C&O Canal National Historical Park for the same reason natives did; it’s an ideal protected spot on the Potomac safe from the river’s sometimes raging currents, where countless adventures on the river can be launched.
POTOMAC, MD
popville.com

Catching up on a Helluva Way to Wake Up

It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report. You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Thanks to Caroline (and Robyn and David) for sending above in front of Garrison this AM on 11th St NW. Thanks to...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“all the missing shopping carts”

Thanks to Josh for sending: “Might be all the missing shopping carts from Giant. This is outside of Banneker High School.”. Beloved Columbia Heights Vendor Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui has passed away. Prince Of Petworth Today at 1:15pm. Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui “Dear PoPville, I...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTAJ

‘People’s Convoy’ travels through Central PA

(WTAJ) — The “People’s Convoy” passed through Central Pennsylvania as part of its trip to Washington D.C. The group previously drove through our region in March while on their way to Washington D.C. Their journey started on Feb. 23 in California, with the goal of repealing the COVID-19 emergency declaration. “We’re not against wearing masks, […]
BREEZEWOOD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy