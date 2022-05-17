Perfume Announces New Album ‘PLASMA’ & Accompanying Arena Tour

Click here to read the full article.

Perfume is set to drop its new album PLASMA on July 27. The project is the J-pop trio’s first album in four years since Future Pop from 2018, and its release “in early summer” had been teased via flyers included in the group’s latest single “Flow.”

The title of the project refers to the fourth state of matter after solid, liquid and gas. According to the release, the album contains smooth, urban electro-pop tracks suitable for a breezy drive or change of pace. Sprinkled with a variety of essences including city-inspired synth sounds, funk, and bass music, along with Perfume ’s consistent futuristic taste, the album offers a musical experience that mysteriously changes form in succession, as the title suggests.

The album will contain 12 tracks, including “Saisei” (the theme of the movie Murder at Shijinso ), “Time Warp” (Amazon Music HD commercial song / Peugeot “NEW SUV 2008/SUV e-2008” commercial song), “Polygon Wave” (theme of the Amazon Original program The Masked Singer ), “Flow” (theme of the TBS drama Fight Song ), “Sayonara Plastic World” (featured in NHK’s “Minna no Uta” in April and May) and more.

Perfume also announced its first arena tour in four years, entitled Perfume 9th Tour 2022 “PLASMA.” The trek will begin Aug. 20 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo and will travel to nine cities around the country until November. Fan club ticket pre-sales start on Friday, May 20.