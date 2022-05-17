ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Perfume Announces New Album ‘PLASMA’ & Accompanying Arena Tour

By Billboard Japan
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Perfume is set to drop its new album PLASMA on July 27. The project is the J-pop trio’s first album in four years since Future Pop from 2018, and its release “in early summer” had been teased via flyers included in the group’s latest single “Flow.”

The title of the project refers to the fourth state of matter after solid, liquid and gas. According to the release, the album contains smooth, urban electro-pop tracks suitable for a breezy drive or change of pace. Sprinkled with a variety of essences including city-inspired synth sounds, funk, and bass music, along with Perfume ’s consistent futuristic taste, the album offers a musical experience that mysteriously changes form in succession, as the title suggests.

The album will contain 12 tracks, including “Saisei” (the theme of the movie Murder at Shijinso ), “Time Warp” (Amazon Music HD commercial song / Peugeot “NEW SUV 2008/SUV e-2008” commercial song), “Polygon Wave” (theme of the Amazon Original program The Masked Singer ), “Flow” (theme of the TBS drama Fight Song ), “Sayonara Plastic World” (featured in NHK’s “Minna no Uta” in April and May) and more.

Perfume also announced its first arena tour in four years, entitled Perfume 9th Tour 2022 “PLASMA.” The trek will begin Aug. 20 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo and will travel to nine cities around the country until November. Fan club ticket pre-sales start on Friday, May 20.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Prodigy of Mobb Deep’s Solo Catalog Returns to Streaming Services, New Music On the Way

Click here to read the full article. The solo catalog of late Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy has returned to streaming services today (May 20) after three years of unavailability, a rep for his estate confirmed to Billboard. That collection of albums and EPs includes his classic solo debut H.N.I.C. and its two sequels, as well as 2012’s The Bumpy Johnson Album, 2017’s Hegelian Dialectic (The Book of Revelation) and his 2013 collaboration with The Alchemist, Albert Einstein, and 2014 collab release with Boogz Boogetz, Young Rollin Stoned. For the past three years, only his influential 2007 Alchemist collab Return of the...
MUSIC
Billboard

20 Questions With Subjective: Goldie & James Davidson on the Ego, Making Music in Thailand & Virgil Abloh’s Legacy

Click here to read the full article. Subjective, the longstanding collaboration between electronic icon Goldie and celebrated engineer and producer James Davidson, gets new life today (May 20) with the duo’s sophomore album, The Start of No Regret. Produced between Davidson’s London studio and Goldie’s spot in Phuket, Thailand — where the artist has lived with his family for years — the project’s dozen richly textured, cleanly produced tracks span moods from contemplative to ethereal to dark and sounds from downtempo to rave to D&B. Friends since meeting on the Italian island of Sardinia in 2012, the Subjective project began in 2019...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Four Tet, G Jones & Eprom, Sylvan Esso & More

Click here to read the full article. This week in dance music: Carnage went deep on ditching the project to focus on his house alias Gordo, debut San Francisco festival Portola dropped a scorching hot lineup for its September event, Above & Beyond launched a new label focused on downtempo and ambient, Purple Discoo Machine dropped a predictably excellent edit of Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” San Holo partnered with the Calm meditation app for a mix series  reflecting a trio of moods, Alison Wonderland’s album Loner debuted at No. 3 on Hot Dance/Electronic Albums, we delivered a definitive guide to...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfume#Amazon Music#First Arena#Plasma#Ariake Arena#Peugeot#Amazon Original#Nhk
Billboard

Doja Cat Drops Out of Weeknd Tour & Festival Dates Due to Tonsil Surgery

Click here to read the full article. After graphically detailing a medical procedure she had on her tonsils, Doja Cat took to social media on Friday (May 20) to announce that the issue was going to sideline her planned tour with The Weeknd and festival dates this summer. “Hi guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first,” she started the message, with white text over a background. “Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my...
MUSIC
CBS New York

Biggest names in hip-hop mark Notorious BIG's 50th birthday

NEW YORK -- New York City is honoring one of its most legendary home-grown entertainers -- the Notorious B.I.G.He would have turned 50 on Saturday, and some of the biggest names in hip-hop paid tribute to him Friday night.As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, dozens of music industry heavy hitters stepped out for Biggie Smalls, considered one of the most influential rappers of all time."Almost everyone knows who he is. If you don't, like, where have you been? But I want to see the whole world, I want to see so many positive things come out of this," rapper Lil' Kim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Hayley Kiyoko Becomes the First Lesbian ‘Bachelorette’ in Sultry ‘For the Girls’ Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Lesbian Jesus has risen — and she brought a reality-TV-bending music video with her. On Friday (May 20), singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko returned to music with a slick new single, “For the Girls.” The new song, off of the star’s forthcoming new album, comes in tandem with a music video that sees Kiyoko becoming a the object of everyone’s affection on a Bachelorette-style reality dating show. Directed by Kiyoko herself, the new clip follows the singer as she welcomes a gaggle of women to a mansion (complete with the iconic limo walks). Dressed in a stunning...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Harry Styles, Quavo & Takeoff, Rina Sawayama & More: Which Music Release Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. A former One Direction member has returned with a brand new album, two members of a popular rap trio have released a track together and a pop star has given their fans the first official taste of a new era. But which release was your favorite? Harry Styles‘ highly anticipated third album, Harry’s House, has arrived. On the record, the former One Direction member offers some of his most personal and intimate work to date, pairing candid yet unfussy lyrics with occasionally jazzy and heavily leaning synth-pop instrumentation. Styles gets incredibly vulnerable with his...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
Billboard

Harry Styles Says ‘Harry’s House’ Is ‘the Album I’ve Always Wanted to Make,’ Performs New Songs on ‘TODAY’ Show

Click here to read the full article. As of Thursday (May 19), you only have to wait a few more hours to hear Harry Styles‘ third studio album, Harry’s House, dropping at midnight. But if your patience is starting to wear a little too thin, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter did just debut a new song off the album to tide you over. Performing on TODAY as this year’s first artist for the morning show’s annual summer concert series, Styles delivered six songs in New York City’s Rockefeller Center for a crowd of cheering, rain-soaked fans, whom he made sure to wave to and smile...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

How Eslabon Armado Made Billboard 200 History With ‘Nostalgia’

Two years ago during a phone interview, Angel del Villar told Billboard to be on the lookout for “the next big thing” in Regional Mexican music: Eslabon Armado. It was the Mexican-American teenage group he had just signed to his indie label, DEL Records. Back then, the sierreño ensemble had one album under its belt, the 2020 debut set Tu Veneno Mortal, which was quickly followed by back-to-back-to-back releases of Vibras de Noche, Corta Venas and Tu Veneno Mortal, Vol. 2, all released within a two year period, all of which peaked at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Regional Mexican Albums chart. A rapid-fire pace that was part of del Villar’s strategy to match the speed that has been driving releases in today’s music industry.
MUSIC
Billboard

Here Are the English Lyrics to Bad Bunny’s Party Anthem ‘Despues De La Playa’

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny continues to make the rounds with his historic album Un Verano Sin Ti, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with the year’s biggest week for any album: 274,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S., according to Luminate. On Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart, all 23 tracks entered the top 25, with even his 2019 banger “Callaita” re-entering the chart. One of his newer tracks, “Despues de la Playa,” debuted at No. 3, following the chart-topping “Moscow Mule” and his full-fledged dembow “Titi Me Pregunto” at No. 2. “Despues de...
MUSIC
Billboard

Mocedades Revisits Global Hits With Friends on ‘Infinito’: ‘Why Hadn’t We Done This Before?’

Click here to read the full article. It’s been nearly 50 years since Mocedades, the iconic Spanish group, made the unlikely rise to top 10 sensation on the Billboard Hot 100 with their global, all-Spanish hit “Eres Tú.” It was 1974, and “Eres Tú,” performed in the Eurovision song contest, managed to pierce the barrier of language with its ethereal melody and the lush vocal harmonies of sisters Izaskun, Amaya and Estíbaliz Uranga. The sound became emblematic, powering Mocedades through the decades and past several changes in its original three-woman, three-man lineup. Now, Mocedades is poised for yet another restart, with a series...
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ Sets New Record on Apple Music

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles‘ highly anticipated third studio album, Harry’s House, officially arrived on Friday (May 20), and it’s already setting new records. In its first two hours on Apple Music, the new album earned the most first-day streams for a pop album released in 2022, the platform announced. The news comes just before Styles is set to take the stage at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, New York, on Friday for his “One Night Only in NY” album release show, where he will perform the entire LP for the first time. If you were unable to...
MUSIC
Billboard

TWICE Dazzle With Late-Night TV Debut Performance of ‘The Feels’: Watch

Click here to read the full article. TWICE are more than ready for their close-up. The South Korean pop group made their first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last October when “The Feels” bowed at No. 83. That single would catch fire and scorch its way into the Top 10, peaking at No. 9. On Wednesday night (May 18), the singers stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform their hit for what was their in-person U.S. TV debut. The group, which formed in 2015, comprises members Chaeyoung, Dahyun, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Mina, Momo, Nayeon, Sana and Tzuyu, all of...
MUSIC
Billboard

RM Talks About Accepting His ‘Many Different Personas,’ Thanks ARMY Who ‘Stayed By My Side’

Click here to read the full article. The countdown to the arrival of BTS‘ forthcoming anthology album, Proof, continues. Ahead of the album’s June release, members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have been delving into the inspirations behind the album and sharing personal anecdotes about the tracks that have been included on the release. Group leader RM stepped up to the plate on Friday (May 20) and discussed how the inclusion of tracks “Intro: Persona” and “Stay” on Proof related to his own identity struggles and his relationship with ARMY. “I thought that it would be great if...
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles’ New Album ‘Harry’s House’ Is Finally Here: See the Best Fan Reactions

Click here to read the full article. It’s been a long time coming — 889 days, to be exact — but the follow up to Harry Styles‘ 2019 album, Fine Line, is here. The English singer’s third solo LP, Harry’s House, arrived on Friday (May 20), and sees him straddling topics that are both personal and comfortable, while infusing each song with fun, synth-pop sounds meant for a feel-good time. And not surprisingly, fans are loving the album. After the LP’s arrival, fans took to Twitter to shower the album with love and delivered a slew of hilarious memes worthy of...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Eladio Carrion Reels In Nicki Nicole for His First 2022 Single ‘Nota’: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Eladio Carrion released his first official single of the year, “Nota,” and reeled in Argentine artist Nicki Nicole. Released Thursday (May 19) via Rimas Entertainment, “Nota” best laces Carrion’s signature hip-hop beats with Nicole’s soulful R&B melodies. “It’s something different,” Carrion tells Billboard during an Instagram Live. “People might not expect a rhythm like that but I think it’s the perfect song to start off my year.” The lyrics bring to light the embarrassing — and sometimes even truthful — things people say when they’re in “nota” (slang word used to describe someone who’s drunk...
MUSIC
Billboard

You Can Now Watch The Weeknd’s Full Coachella 2022 Headlining Set

Click here to read the full article. It’s been one month since The Weeknd took the main stage of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022 for his co-headlining set with Swedish House Mafia, and fans can finally relive the night. On Thursday (May 19), the superstar shared that his entire 51-minute set from weekend 2 is available to watch on YouTube. “COACHELLA FULL SET,” he wrote in all-caps on Twitter while sharing the link to the full video. The ethereal and exhilarating show, which he worked on with megaproducer Mike Dean, contains The Weeknd’s biggest career hits blended together as well as...
MUSIC
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Jack Harlow’s ‘Dua Lipa’

Click here to read the full article. Before releasing his debut studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow went viral by shooting his shot with a song called “Dua Lipa,” of course, referencing the pop star and Grammy winner. “I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her,” Harlow explained during an interview with The Breakfast Club. “‘Cause I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything. “If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out,”...
MUSIC
Billboard

How to Win a Billboard Music Award: Here’s What This Year’s Top Songs Have in Common

Click here to read the full article. What are some of the common threads among winning songs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards? Hit Songs Deconstructed, which provides compositional analytics for top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits, analyzed key sonic characteristics of the songs that journeyed from composition to coronation at this year’s BBMAs, held May 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Here are five takeaways from Hit Songs Deconstructed’s research, offering insights into what can make a song a Billboard Music Award winner. Notably, Hit Songs Deconstructed’s analysis covers the nine Hot 100 top 10s among the 11 songs...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy