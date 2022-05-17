Why BioNTech Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were up by 5.6% as of 3:24 p.m. ET Tuesday. The gain came after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech to include booster doses for 5- through 11-year-olds.

So what

So far, more than 8 million children in that age range have received a primary two-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, now being marketed as Comirnaty. The expanded EUA allows these children to receive a booster dose as soon as five months after receiving the second dose in the primary series.

This FDA decision probably won't result in any near-term financial impact for BioNTech. The federal government already has a supply deal in place with Pfizer and BioNTech for 600 million doses of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine. Around 432 million of those doses have been delivered thus far.

However, investors welcomed some much-needed positive news for BioNTech. The vaccine stock is down more than 60% from its 52-week high.

Now what

BioNTech and Pfizer have also filed a request with the European Medicines Agency for authorization to administer booster doses to the same age group in the European Union. The companies plan to submit similar applications to other regulatory agencies around the world soon.

10 stocks we like better than BioNTech SE

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BioNTech SE wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Keith Speights has positions in Pfizer. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .